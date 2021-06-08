‘She Has Your Whole Face’: Kandi Burruss and Her ‘Feisty’ Youngest Child Blaze Leaves Fans Seeing Double

Kandi Burruss had fans insisting that her 1-year-old daughter Blaze Tucker was the singer’s miniature clone on Thursday, June 3, after a snapshot of the pair smiling and posing posted to social media. In the post, Burruss mentioned how the toddler was considered the feistier one out of the entire family. She wrote, “My ❤️! The feisty one of the bunch. @blazetucker.”

There have been a number of occasions where people have pointed out that Tucker was the spitting image of the Xscape singer. One moment, in particular, occurred in March after Burruss shared a throwback image of herself alongside music producer Dallas Austin and Christina Aguilera in the recording studio as she captioned the photo, “#TBT when music was life! Hanging out in the studio with @dallasaustins & @xtina.”

Kandi Burruss’ latest photo with her 1-year-old daughter Blaze Tucker had fans doing a double take after they noticed the strong physical resemblance between the mother-daughter duo. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

While most of Burruss’ followers expressed how strong the physical resemblance between the mother-daughter duo is, one brought up how Tucker favored everyone in the family, from her parents to her siblings.

“She has your whole face! 😍.”

“Getting so big. THAT IS YOUR TWIN KANDI😍😍😍.”

“She looks just like you 😍😍😍.”

“Wow y’all look so much alike! She’s your twin!”

“She really look like all of them Kandi, Todd and Riley and Ace 😂 all in one 😍😍”

Burruss’ initial post comes days after the mother of three shared that Blaze has been learning how to count and recite the alphabet. She said as she uploaded the June 2 clip of the toddler and her brother Ace singing the alphabet song, “My baby girl @blazetucker has been learning her ABC’s & how to count watching all these Youtube videos… These IPads come in handy. 🤣#YoutubeAcademy #18monthsold.”

Blaze’s latest milestone is one of many she’s encountered in the past few months. Last September, Burruss showcased the toddler’s biggest milestone yet — taking her first steps. The reality star captioned the clip, “She did it! @blazetucker took her first couple of steps! She hasn’t even crawled but she decided to walk first. I’m so glad I didn’t miss this moment. I’m smiling from ear to ear right now!”