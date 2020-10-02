‘This is Just the Best’: Fans Gush Over Kandi Burruss’s New Video Of Her 10-Month-Old Daughter Taking Her First Steps

Fans of Kandi Burruss were left swooning over a video that shows the reality star’s 10-month-old daughter Blaze Tucker taking her first steps Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Burruss, of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” captioned the video uploaded on Sept 30, “She did it! @blazetucker took her first couple of steps! She hasn’t even crawled but she decided to walk first. I’m so glad I didn’t miss this moment. I’m smiling from ear to ear right now! 😁 #10monthsold.” Fans gushed over Blaze’s latest accomplishment.

Kandi Burruss and her newborn daughter Blaze Tucker back in January @kandi/Instagram

One fan said, “Omg ♥️♥️♥️😍😍😍😭😭😭 she is a beauty.”

“This is just the BEST!!! I’m here cheesing like it’s my baby 😍😍😍❤️❤️😁😁😁,” a second raved.

A third fan wrote, “It’s the facial expressions in the last 6 seconds for me 😩😂😂 she is too cute 💕.”

“That’s soooooooooo precious but the end was kind of funny.. Love y’all,” a fourth fan commented.

A fifth fan commented that they were having baby fever: “This makes me want more kids 😩😍 let me stop watching right now!”

Baby Blaze beaming with joy (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

The clip shows the songwriter extending her arms to help guide her daughter, who is seen wearing only a diaper as she walks toward Kandi who holds a red toy. Kandi said to Blaze, “Come here, come here. Did you get it?” The video ends with Blaze acknowledging that she’s being filmed. It’s something to which she’s likely becoming accustomed, as fans frequently get opportunities to rave over Blaze.

Back in April, many of Kandi’s followers were left gleaming after she shared an adorable pic of her youngest daughter smiling from ear to ear and beaming with joy. The singer captioned the April 15 upload, “I love her smile! @blazetucker is always smiling.” The infant gave fans a peek at her pink-gum grin. She was seen wearing a white bodysuit with a large giraffe print and a matching hat while sitting on a black-and-gold bouncer.

The photo generated more than 215,000 likes and over 4,400 comments.