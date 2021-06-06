‘Relax Aunty’: Wendy Williams Fans Give the Talk Show Host the Side Eye After She Seemingly Gets Defensive While Interviewing Eva Marcille

Talk show host Wendy Williams is no stranger to having celebrities call her out. From the late Whitney Houston, Judge Mathis, reality villain Omarosa Manigault Newman, and recently former “Love & Hip Hop” star Joseline Hernandez, Williams has had verbal smackdowns on her previous radio show and talk show “The Wendy Williams Show.”

One shouldn’t be surprised that Williams is on guard nowadays, and fans noticed this during her interview with former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva and model Eva Marcille.

Wendy Williams seemingly gets defensive with Eva Marcille on “The Wendy Williams Show.” Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Marcille sat down for a virtual interview with Williams to discuss various topics, including “RHOA,” motherhood, marriage to Michael Sterling, and peach holder Porsha Williams’ engagement to cast member Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

However, from the moment that Marcille appeared on the screen, Williams seemed defensive right away.

“I could never tell if we’re fighting or not,” said Williams. Marcille seemed shocked over Williams’ statement and said, “Why were we fighting?”

“I don’t know,” Williams responded.

Marcille said, “I think you’re confusing me with one of the other girls.” As the interview went on, Marcille discussed her husband Sterling adopting her daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, from her birth father and singer Kevin McCall.

However, Marcille said the pandemic has slowed down the adoption process in court. Williams then told the mother of three, “Don’t fight too long, though. It will give you fine lines and wrinkles.”

Marcille seemed to take the dig and responded gracefully. “I’m listening to all of your advice Wendy. Listen, I want to keep things nice and smooth,” Marcille said as she gently touched her face.

The audience clapped, and then Williams said, “That was a read.” Marcille once again looked shocked.

“No, you gave advice earlier in your Hot Topics. You were saying, ‘Don’t fuss about it. That gives you wrinkles, and when you’re older, you can say what you want and do what you want.’ And that’s the life that I want to live. Good karma. Good skin. When I get older, I can back it up,” Marcille said.

Williams again thought it was shade being thrown. “‘When I get older.’ That was another read.”

“It’s not a read. Oh, My Goodness. I can’t help my age!” Marcille said.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @wendyshow/Instagram)

Fans in the comment section couldn’t believe how sensitive Williams was acting to Marcille’s responses.

“This interview showed Wendy’s insecurities she projected onto Eva!!!”

“Wendy, everything is not a read! I think Eva is sincere with you, relax, you both are fabulous powerful women, she can’t help that she’s younger, she is. You guys don’t have anything to prove to anybody, enjoy and uplift her, it takes a village!”

“Seems like Wendy is insecure and is reading into Eva’s comment. Joseline got her shooked!”

“Wendy looked like she was looking for a fight; why is she so defensive?”

“After Josline Hernandez pulled that stunt on Wendy, she is ready for EVERYBODY 🤣🤣 Although I don’t think Eva was shady towards her at all. Can’t blame Wendy for being ready 🤣.”

“Aunty Wendy, Eva wasn’t reading you. If she wanted to READ you, she would have. Just ask Marlo, and she’ll confirm it, lol. She was so respectful and honest. Relax, Aunty Wendy. Love you 😍 ❤️🥰.”

Despite Williams’ alleged defensiveness, Marcille carried on with the interview in grace. Watch the clip below.