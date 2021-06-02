‘We Have to Push and Be Resilient’: Barack Obama Sheds Light on the Values He and Michelle Instill In Their Daughters

Former President Barack Obama understands that the country is not in its most excellent state but has hopes for a better future. In the meantime, he’s doing what he can to help prepare his children for that moment with sound advice and a positive outlook. The former leader recently shared that bit of information during a sit-down with nighttime television host Conan O’Brien.

In a clip captured by People, Obama shared the values he and his wife Michelle Obama installed in their two daughters Sasha and Malia Obama, 19 and 22, respectively, amid racial divide during the Sunday, May 30, episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friends” podcast.

The Obama Family. (L-R) Michelle, Maila, Barack and Sasha. Photo: @barackobama/Twitter

“What I always tell young people is, if you examine history, then you come to the conclusion that as terrible as things are, the world is healthier, better educated, kinder on average than just about any time in human history,” he told the former late-night talk show host.

While many may not see the improvement that’s taken place over the years, Obama said, it’s there; it’s just all in the way you look at things.

“The problem is we just don’t make progress in a straight line. We have to be vigilant. We have to work hard. We have to push and be resilient,” he continued. “That is what I hope I’ve instilled, not just in my daughters, and Michelle’s instilled in our daughters, I hope that our body of work that continues is instilling in young people that sense of, ‘Yeah, it’s hard. You’re not going to get a hundred percent of what you’re hoping for. There’ll still be injustice and racism and ignorance, but you can make things better.’”

Following their eight-year stint at the White House, both young ladies are now college students. Sasha is currently studying at the University of Michigan. Malia is over at Harvard University, but snatched a spot on Donald Glover’s writing team as the “Atlanta” star gears up to produce content for E-commerce giant Amazon.

During an interview with British Vogue in 2019, the former first lad dished about the girl’s personalities and how much they differ as they grow into their individualities. “Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different. One speaks freely, and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out,” Michelle explained. “Neither approach is better or worse because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate, and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.”