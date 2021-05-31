‘Come on BAWDY!’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Fans to Their Feet with Bikini Look at 64

Sheryl Lee Ralph showed her Instagram followers on May 29 that summertime arrived early this year by uploading a video of herself lounging around the pool in a bikini at a Sandals resort.

The self-proclaimed original diva is seen flaunting her natural curves as she struts her stuff down the pool coping border, while “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince plays in the background. Ralph, who initially shared the recording on TikTok, captioned the post “It’s summertime! Follow me!! Video by @ivycoco23.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph left fans speechless on May 29 after she flaunted her curvy figure in a bikini. @thesherylleeralph/Instagram

Many fans expressed upon viewing the video how good Ralph looked at 64 years old. One Instagram user even referenced Ralph as her character Dee Mitchell from the popular sitcom “Moesha.” Ralph played Dee Mitchell, the matriarch of the 1990s show that starred Brandy. The series initially aired on UPN from 1996 to 2001.

“She giving that pageant swim suit walk! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 come on now!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Wow she looks so BOMB 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥Black don’t crack baby!!!”

“If “black don’t crack” was a person😍😍🔥.”

“These older black women are shutting it the f*ck down, okay! She is STUNNING! Come on BAWDY! Come on Dee! 😍”

“Come on Auntie with the natural curves!”

Marcus Paulk comments on his onscreen mom Sheryl Lee Ralph’s bikini video after The Shade Room reposted it on their page. @theshaderoom/Instagram

Among the many compliments that Ralph received for her head-turning video, one came from her “Moesha” co-star and on-screen stepson Marcus Paulk. Paulk, who played Miles Mitchell in the show, humorously expressed his sentiments by asking his on-screen father Frank Mitchell portrayed by William Allen Young to “come get” the actress.

Paulk said underneath The Shade Room’s comment section following the repost of Ralph’s initial bikini upload, “Ayeeee DAD. Come get Dee!!! 🗣. 😂 @williamallenyoung The original diva do ya thang @thesherylleeralph aka my other mom.”

Ralph has discussed the longevity and long-lasting impact “Moesha,” which is currently streaming on Netflix, has had on youth. The actress said during an interview with the Chicago Tribune last year, “Young people who never saw this show are reaching out to me and telling me they are longing for something like this. They want to see themselves. They want to see happy people — they want to see a happy family and a happy Black family, you better put respect on that part.”

She added, “It’s been amazing to hear that. Or to hear from people who are 35 or 40 say, ‘I hated you when I was a kid! But I’m watching the show now and I love you!’ It’s because Dee was so strict, but they’re older now and understand the guidance that I was trying to give all the children.”