‘Love it’: Mary J. Blige’s Announcement During Walk of Fame Honor at the Apollo Theatre Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

From a background singer to overcoming her own hard-knock life, Mary J. Blige has more than earned her flowers throughout her 30-year career.

The singer-actress has been recognized for her work on screen and in the recording booth, but on May 28, Blige was honored in a special ceremony that paid homage to her roots. The 50-year-old joined the ranks of Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, and the legendary Ella Fitzgerald with her induction into the Apollo Theatre’s Walk of Fame.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Mary J. Blige is inducted to The Apollo walk of fame at The Apollo Theater on May 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Thank y’all so so much. I want to thank my fans. Man, none of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans,” said Blige as she stood outside the theatre speaking to onlooking fans and supporters.

“My very first time performing here at the Apollo, I was not on stage as myself. I was on stage singing background for Jeff Gray. And then from there on, it was all history, Mary J. Blige history, so, thank y’all so, so, so much for everything,” she continued. Blige has also earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall of Fame. Throughout her career, the reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has released 13 albums.

News of her induction was met with praise on social media from fans.

“Love it when the story comes full circle 😍.”

“Gotta give Mary her flowers while she’s here ❤️”

“And she deserves it…My Life is my theme music”

The Apollo won't be without Mary J. Blige as the R&B singer gets inducted into the iconic theater's Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/r2vQu5KbYq — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 29, 2021

Blige’s second studio album, “My Life,” is arguably one of her best albums. The seminal body of work has withstood the test of time and still resonates with listeners as it did in November 1994 when it was released.

“My Life”, which is RIAA certified as 3x platinum, also garnered Blige her first Grammy nomination for an album. Now, more than 25 years since the titular track became a hip-hop soul classic, Blige has announced a documentary of the same name will be released in less than a month.

“I’ve got something special coming for y’all [on] June 25th. It’s the ‘My Life’ documentary,” announced the nine-time Grammy winner at her Walk of Fame induction ceremony. News of a documentary detailing “Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak while at the same time following her on a special concert tour to perform ‘My Life’” first became known in December 2019.

The film is executive produced by Blige and longtime friend and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth. Amazon and Entertainment One [eone] are at the helm of production.