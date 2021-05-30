‘64 and Looking 35’: Steve Harvey’s Fans Rave Over His Youthful Appearance as He Showcases His Greatest Looks

Steve Harvey‘s stroll down memory lane on May 28 of what he deemed was his best looks had many complimenting his youthful appearance, while others mistook this post as a birthday recognition. Although it is unclear as to why countless fans thought it was Harvey’s birthday, which he celebrated earlier this year on Jan. 17, a guess night be it was because he listed his age in the video.

The Instagram Reel — a 15-second multi-clip video — starts with Harvey walking backstage in his burgundy suit, as he says “64 baby” in another clip. The recording then begins to transition to a compilation of his stage entrances on “Family Feud,” as a remixed version of Busta Rhymes’s “Touch It” blared in the background. The stage looks included a classic black suit and a patterned, striped navy-and-black ensemble.

Steve Harvey’s greatest looks compilation post on May 28 led many fans to comment on his youthful appearance and offer unwarranted birthday wishes. @iamsteveharvey/Instagram

Despite the birthday confusion, fans praised Harvey for his ageless appearance.

“64 and looking 35 don’t hurt emm Steve!!!”

“64 looks great on u uncle 😍.”

“Yes! You and your wife are so youthful! Keep living your best life! 64 baby!”

“You are one sharp dressing brother—at any age!! Continue to soar!!!❤️🔥👏🏾.”

One Instagram user went as far as to say that Harvey shared this post to simply celebrate life as they corrected those who sent birthday wishes. “You better be fine. Go ahead, Mr. Harvey. Ummmm fans it’s not his birthday that’s January 17th. He celebrating life. Feeling good and good living. Amen to that 🙌🏽.”

Aside from his looks becoming a topic of conversation, Harvey recently made headlines after his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s ex Future seemingly dissed the television host and Lori in a new song called “Maybach” with 42 Dugg.

A snippet of the track was leaked on May 19 and caused an uproar on social media after fans heard the rapper utter the words, “tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” Following the single’s release, many people called out Future for being childish.

Lori and Future were first linked in 2018 and again a year later after the couple was spotted on vacation in Jamaica. Rumors of their break-up began to swirl last August. Since then, both parties have entered new relationships. Future is currently dating rapper and social media influencer Dess Dior, while Lori is with actor Michael B. Jordan.