Quality Control Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested After Showering His Graduation Class with $10K

Atlanta rapper Metro Marrs’ 2021 high school graduation will be one that students at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, surely won’t forget.

The Quality Music signee was recently arrested outside of the ceremony on Friday, May 21, after he decided to throw $10,000 in cash into the crowd of his fellow graduates. In a clip that has since gone viral, Marrs could be seen walking across the stage right before pulling out the giant wad of cash from his pants.

Metro Marrs gets arrested for throwing money at his high school graduation . Photo: @metromarrs/Instagram

Students went wild, of course, at the idea of diplomas and free money. However, faculty and staff were not pleased, as on-site police officers later apprehended the “Bye Felicia” emcee and took him outside. In various videos circulating the internet, folks could be heard cheering on the 18-year-old and telling him, “we got your back.” In other clips, the crowd was yelling, “let him go,” while police attempted to arrest him. Officers informed his father, who pleaded with the rapper to hand him the rest of the money, that his son would not be walking out with his class.

His management team, who introduced themselves on the rapper’s Instagram page, uploaded a clip of the “Hold Me Down” rapper being escorted off the premises. In the caption, they wrote, “#freeme y’all tag @theshaderoom in the comments 🤣 #classof2021 I love yallll💚!!” They added, “(This his management team) #freemetro he will get out in a couple of hours.”

Rapper Metro Marrs is arrested outside of his high school graduation after showering his peers with what was said to be $10,000. @metromarrs/Instagram

Fans on social media also reacted to the news, with many slamming the school for arresting the young artist, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Black people go through the most unnecessary bullsh-t.” They added, “You’re telling me Metro Marrs was arrested for throwing $10k to his classmates, but y’all can’t even arrest and indict racist ass cops who kill black people.”

Another person commented, “Aye f-ck the police for arresting @metromarrs for throwing money at his high school graduation. Let that young man live, b-tches!”

Yet, others criticized Marrs’s behavior and accused him of making stealing the spotlight, like a third person who wrote, “sigh…. there is a rant I have in me as to why graduation (HS)has become an unpleasant event as ppl turn it into being about ME ME ME and not respecting the ceremony but I’m old so.”

TMZ reported that Marrs, whose real name is Marques Smith, was detained and charged with inciting riot and disorderly conduct. He spent a few hours at a nearby precinct before being hit with a fine and later released. Ironically enough, the visual for Marr’s popular single “Bye Felicia” was shot on his high school’s campus.