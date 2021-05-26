‘Do It Within Seven Days’: Sabrina Peterson Demands T.I. and Tiny Harris Apologize, Offers to Drop Her Defamation Suit Against Them

The woman who accused rapper T.I. of putting a gun to her head has now seemingly offered the Grammy winner a partial solution to his current legal woes.

Sabrina Peterson, a former associate of the rapper, took to her social media account in January and accused the “Big Ol Drip” emcee of putting a gun to her head in 2009 and threatening to kill her at a children’s gathering. Peterson’s later filed a defamation lawsuit which named the rapper, his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and hairstylist Shekinah Anderson, one of Tiny’s former best friends, as defendants, accusing them of defaming her in their public responses to Peterson’s accusations.

Sabrina Peterson (R) pleas with T.I. and Tiny Harris (L) to tell the truth. Photo: by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic. @theglamuniversity/ Instagram

The entrepreneur’s January post prompted more women to come forth with their own stories involving the couple, with many accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual coercion or worse. Peterson’s post amplified many of these claims from the women — many of whom have remained anonymous — alleging that the couple drugged them and even forced them to engage in sexual activities. Throughout the entire ordeal, the pair have, by way of their lawyer Steve Sadow, denied all accusations: “Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

In an apparent Instagram Live from this week, Peterson was seemingly willing to drop the lawsuit against the Atlanta couple and their former associate as long as they publicly apologize to her within a week. In the video, captured by blog site The Jasmine Brand, The Glam University founder spoke directly to them, stating, “Tell the truth about me. Tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize. I’m gone. I don’t want one dime. I don’t want one dime.”

Peterson also put a time limit on how long the couple have to accept and execute her request. She added, “And here’s the other stipulation, do it within seven days. Do this, what I’m saying right now, within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize, and I’m gone. Sabrina, she done with. I don’t want one dime from you or xyz, but if I gotta keep drawing this sh-t out and keeps stepping away from my motherf-cking brand, I gotta keep stepping away from my weed and my weed jars. I gotta keep stepping away from my mother-cking packaging. I gotta keep stepping away from my damn fundraising I’m supposed to be doing, my 12 million-dollar fundraise. If I gotta keep steeping away from my g-ddamn desk to answer these mother-cking calls, then it is what it is. Seven days. Seven days, apologize and tell the f-cking truth.”

Peterson later took to her Instagram Story to elaborate on the allegations against her former friends. A brief portion read, “Imagine the new trauma & heartbreak I have endured in this season when as a documented public speaker, you speak about something that BROKE YOU TO THE CORE over a decade ago & knowing it was ok to speak on because you felt nothing to happen to that person criminal wise or monetary wise.”

In another part, she wrote, “Imagine still having to keep a smile in front of your child while wondering if you will lose everything because you TOLD YOUR TRUTH! Just imagine.”

Sabrina Peterson gives T.I. and Tiny an ultimatum for her to drop the lawsuit. Photo: @theglamuniversity / Instagram

As the sexual misconduct allegations began to mount against the couple, their VH1 reality show paused its production, and T.I. was dropped from Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” after appearing in the first two “Ant-Man” films.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed an investigation had been launched focusing on the rapper but not his wife.