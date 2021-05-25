‘Gorgeous Bride’: DJ Spinderella Gets Married to Longtime Love Quenton Coleman Weeks After ‘Verzuz’ Battle

DJ Spinderella proved to be the belle of her nuptials after the 49-year-old shared a private video showcasing the customized dress she wore to her wedding to longtime boyfriend, comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman. Spinderella and Coleman, who have been together for over six years, initially met at a strip club in Dallas, Texas, through a mutual friend.

In the clip from Sunday, May 23, an emotional Spinderella is seen admiring the wedding dress of her “dreams,” as she admits in her caption to jokingly stalking the designer, Ese Azenabor, who created it. She said, “My Wedding Gown was exquisitely detailed and customized to my specific style. Just Dreamy!!! 🙌🏽 I had been stalking @eseazenabor IG for years and when the time came to have it made, I knew exactly who would make it. @eseazenabor I’m Blown away by this Gown. Thank you for bringing the wedding dress of my dreams to life 💕💕💕😘 #Bride #MeetTheColemans.”

DJ Spinderella shows off her customized wedding dress days after she said “I do” to comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman. Photo:@djspinderella/Instagram

Azenabor, the owner and creative director of Ese Azenabor, a luxury designs bridal shop with locations in Texas, Virginia, and Georgia, replied how honorable it was to work with Spinderella and thanked her for choosing the bridal company. “It was an absolute pleasure and honor to work with you. You were absolutely stunning on your wedding day❤️❤️❤️❤️. Thank you for choosing us❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Spinderella and Coleman initially walked down the aisle on May 20. Days following the wedding ceremony, she shared a stream of images and a video clip, giving fans an inside look into the lavish event. In the caption, she thanked everyone who made her wedding day an unforgettable one.

Spinderella wrote, “My wedding was so Beautiful ..So many Amazing memories were made yesterday 🙌🏽.. A Day I’ll Never forget .. Thank you to everyone that helped to make it special for me and @qgotjokes ♥️♥️♥️.”

Many fans expressed how beautiful Spinderella looked while sending their congrats to the deejay.

DJ Spinderella and Quenton “Q” Coleman Photo:@djspinderella/Instagram

“The dress is amazing, but your happiness is what makes you look beautiful.”

“You look gorgeous! Congratulations😍.”

“That dress is absolutely stunning!!!”

“OOH MY GOD..YES!! They did that honey! SO BEAUTIFUL🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

“Gorgeous bride & beautiful detailing in your dress!!!!! .”

Spinderella’s wedding came weeks after her appearance on the “Verzuz” battle between SWV and Xscape. Spinderella, who served as the deejay for SWV during the Mother’s Day weekend event, caused a frenzy on social media after she seemingly shaded her former bandmates Salt-N-Pepa by her attire. She wore a T-shirt that featured group photos of SWV, Xscape, and herself with the words “United we stand, united we win” plastered on the front with bold letters.

The drama between the group has been longstanding. In 2019, Spinderella left the band and sued the group for allegedly failing to pay her royalties along with for breach of contract. Earlier this year, the ongoing feud took a turn for the worse after Spinderella was excluded from the “Salt-N- Pepa” Lifetime biopic.