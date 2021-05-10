DJ Spinderella Seemingly Shades Former ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Group Members During ‘Verzuz’ Appearance, Fans Claim

Over Mother’s Day weekend R&B fans were in store for a treat as they revisited ’90s nostalgia and the tunes of SWV and Xscape. The two top-charting female groups came together for a much anticipated “Verzuz” matchup on May 8.

The event was clearly about women coming together and celebrating each other’s achievements, but an outfit adorned by one lady on the stage sent fans into a shade-filled frenzy. DJ Spinderella, who served as the DJ for SWV, had fans doing a double take at her T-shirt dress that featured group photos of SWV and Xscape, as well as a photo of herself. The words “United we stand, united we win” were also plastered on the shirt.

DJ Spinderalla’s “Verzuz” attire caused quite the stir when fans noticed she excluded photos of her Salt-N-Pepa group members. (Photo: @djspinderella/Instagram)

Fans who peeped Spinderella’s photo sans her “Salt-N-Pepa” group members had plenty to say on social media given the fallout that took place between the women.

“I thought that was Salt n Pepa on the dress🙄😒🙄Now that I have a better view…im soooo glad she put only her face on the dress. I LOVE YOU SPIN!!!😘😘”

“Whoever tried to count you out Got Bad Credit!!!! 😍😍😍😍”

“@djspinderella out here teaching #pseudoqueens aka the #SandP of the world how to be a #REALONE”

The New York native even referred to herself as the fourth member of SWV during the “Verzuz” battle.

In 2019 the group’s longstanding third member, Spinderella, left the band. She then sued her former group members for allegedly failing to pay her royalties and breach of contract. Further adding insult to injury, Spinderalla then shared she was excluded from the process of making the “Salt-N-Pepa” Lifetime biopic.

“Back when Salt-N-Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me,” wrote Spinderalla in an IG post.

Even with all that has transpired between the “What a Man” rappers and Spinderella, fans still hope a reconciliation is possible.

“Im still praying for God to mend your relationship with @darealpepa and @daonlysalt. Because we need to see all yall on verzuz and the concert scene.”