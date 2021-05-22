‘Both Are Beautiful Women But…’: Karrueche Tran and Jordyn Woods Spotted In the Same Multi-Colored Outfit, Fans Decide Who Wore It Better

It looks like Karrueche Tran and Jordyn Woods have similar fashion tastes.

The two were caught wearing the same multicolored look from the “With Jean” clothing brand. Both of the lovely ladies wore a tropical colorful two-piece set called the “Naomi Set’ from the line. It consisted of a top and a wrap skirt which are both made of the same print that has the colors green, yellow, pink, red, and white on it. Of course, being used to wearing fashion brands, they both dazzled up their ’fits in their own way. Check below to see who wore it better.

Karrueche Tran (L) and Jordyn Woods spotted rocking the same two-piece set (Photo: @karrueche/Instagram) (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Karrueche, who gets bragging rights on being the first to wear the set between the two, wore it way back in February just days before Valentine’s Day. Seemingly eager to wear it, the model posted three photos of herself wearing the outfit, with the caption reading, “Finally get to wear this 🌹.” According to the website, the top “can be tied in multiple ways,” and Karrueche opted to make hers a halter style. Designing it across her chest around her neck and back around her upper waist, she finished the look off by placing her mini braids in an updo and adding a pair of white heels.

Karrueche Tran modeling the multi-colored outfit (Photo: @karrueche/Instagram)

It’s possible the “Claws” actress was on a date the day she wore it, since in the background of one of her pictures there was a trail of red rose petals. It’s not clear who she could have been with, since six days before the post it was reported that she and her boyfriend of three years, Victor Cruz, had broken up. Nonetheless, she looked very beautiful.

As for Jordyn, not only did she wear the same outfit as Karrueche, but she also wore the top in the same style. What did distinguish Jordyn’s look from Karrueche’s is the hairstyle and shoes. Posting the look to Instagram on May 20, Jordyn’s hair was styled in a kinky curly half-up, half-down look. However, she was caught twinning with her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner when it came to the heels. She wore yellow Bottega Venetta stretch heels that cost a whopping $930. Jenner wore the same shoe back in December, pairing it with a strapless mustard yellow dress.

Jordyn had more than just a date that she was getting dressed up for. The 23-year-old went for a romantic getaway trip with her man and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has plenty of time on his hands since last week when his team wrapped up its 23-49 season nowhere near the NBA playoffs that are now getting underway. The two lovebirds were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Jordyn Woods and her man getting close for a romantic photo. (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Fans added in their two cents about which woman they think wore the beautiful two-piece the best. One person gave an in-depth observation, saying, “Both are beautiful women but somehow Karrueche carries herself in a way that makes the dress feel very classy and expensive. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ though the other woman looks great too it just feels more casual in the way she is wearing it.”

But another person was Team Jordyn. They wrote, “It’s Jordyn for me. She fills it out better.”

Someone else believed that both ladies bodied the outfit. “Both look good to me…none really outdid the other….they have different body types and wore that outfit differently as well. So both are my faves 😍😍.”