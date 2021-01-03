‘I Would Never Physically Abuse Her’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Denies Abusing Daughter After She Accuses Him of ‘Beating’ Her



Sigh! The new year is already starting with drama for “Black Ink Crew” reality star Ceaser Emanuel. On Jan. 3 his 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne began alleging in an Instagram Story that her father “put hands and feet” on her.

Cheyenne also penned a message uploaded to her Instagram Story, writing, “My father pulling me out of the shower, then beating me while I was naked is a problem.” She went on to say that the police were called, and there are records of the alleged domestic incident.

Ceaser Emanuel. @ceaserblackink/Instagram

“How can u respect anyone that puts his hands on his daughter the way he did?!” Cheyenne said, referring to Emanuel’s girlfriend, Suzette Samuel.

Emanuel’s girlfriend, Samuel, responded to the incident, mentioning that Cheyenne has no respect and that her mother is trying to create a storyline after being kicked off the show.

Emanuel, 41, also disputed the allegation that he has abused his daughter.

“I would never physically abuse her. I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child,” he wrote in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room.

Ceaser Emanuel denies physically abusing his daughter. @theshaderoom/Instagram

Cheyenne rebutted and wrote in another Instagram Story that her father “picked p–y over ya child.”

“Before I left dat house, u had that lady disrespect me, and u just stood there in shock. You ain’t no man, and u definitely ain’t a father.”

Cheyenne responds to her father’s denial of the alleged abuse. @theshaderoom/Instagram

Crystal Torres, Cheyenne’s mother, had her rep say that Emanuel allegedly abusing his daughter is why he was removed from custody. The alleged incident took place in his Atlanta home in October and was reported to the authorities.

“There has to be accountability and ownership on what has transpired between (Ceaser) and our daughter,” Torres said. “There is absolutely no excuse for any man to abuse a woman, especially his teen daughter,” she continued.

“This is just plain abuse. Period. He needs to take accountability for what he has done. Secondly, for any woman in a relationship with a man who has a child, there is no reason or right for her to give any opinion on the child. Period!”

Torres also said that she and her daughter’s statements aren’t for show. She said that she chose to leave “Black Ink Crew,” and her child’s father asked her to join the production before their co-parenting agreement went to pieces.

Torres also noted that Cheyenne went to go live with her father because the two were then on good terms, as Emanuel has had a hot-and-cold connection with his daughter.

“This is disgusting across the board. So this is what your parent has instilled in you? To beat your child?…So now my daughter is going to have emotional and traumatic issues because of your behavior? Be a man and say what you did. Take ownership on what you did,” Torres concluded.