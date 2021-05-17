Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Recalls Trying to Kill Herself, Shares Encouraging Word Amid Mental Health Awareness Month: ‘You Gotta Just Keep Pushing’

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus got very candid with her fans over the weekend when she shared her story on what it’s been like dealing with mental health issues. And in doing so, she revealed she even attempted to take her own life.

Broadus, the youngest child and only daughter of the Grammy-nominated rapper, initially started telling her story when she gave her Instagram fans a brief update on her life.

Alongside a photo of herself and her boyfriend Wayne Deuce, she wrote, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullsh-t. THANK YOU🤎… #mentalhealthawareness.”

Wayne Deuce and Cori Broadus. Broadus reveals she recently attempted to commit suicide. @princessbroadus/Instagram

Fans and loved ones commended Broadus on her courage to share her story. Several people stood in solidarity with the 21-year-old, sharing their personal stories of dealing with mental health issues. “So glad your feeling better mentally my love,” one person wrote. “I battle with depression Mental health awareness is so important. Praying for you and lifting you up my sister in Christ🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️.”

The singer’s post comes amid Mental Health Awareness Month. Traditionally celebrated in May, MHAM aims to educate the public on the mental health issues people face every day, including depression, schizophrenia, and other disorders.

According to Mental Health America, the organization that founded the monthly observation in 1949, Black people in the adult range “are more like to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than adult whites.” It also reported that based on the data found in a 2018 research on drug use and health, 16 percent (4.8 million) of Black people reported having a mental illness and that 22.4 percent of those (1.1 million) reported a serious mental illness on that past year. Despite the rates being less than the overall average, MHA reported that between the years of 2015 to 2018 major depressive episodes rose from 9 percent to 10.3 percent in youth ages 12-17, 6.1 percent to 9.4 percent in young adults 18-25, and 5.7 percent to 6.3 percent in adults 26-49

Later that day, Broadus returned to her social media platform with a more in-depth conversation regarding her mental status. In the nearly 37-minute video Broadus expressed how “frustrating” and “irritating” it is when people assume just because “you have a title or you’re something, or you’re somebody, people don’t think you go through stuff.”

(L-R) Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus opens up about mental health issues. Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light. @princessbroadus/Instagram

She addressed her statement about trying to commit suicide. She believed that her struggles initially began in her early childhood growing up as the “chocolate” child among her lighter-skinned brothers Cordae and Cordell Broadus. She was also diagnosed with lupus — an autoimmune inflammatory disease — at age 6, which took a significant toll on her overall health, resulting in extra weight gain due to her treatments.

Around the 10-minute mark, she explained that following a car accident with her boyfriend, she rented a hotel room. Although her initial plan wasn’t to kill herself, she had stopped communicating with loved ones in order to be alone. “Life, I can’t handle life, I can’t stress. When stuff gets too hard for me, my mind instantly goes ‘kill yourself or end it.’ I just feel like that would be the easiest way out,” she said. “I don’t want to feel pain no more. I don’t want to feel no more, so if I just end it, I’ll be ok. This is the way my mind is thinking. I’m literally giving y’all a look inside of my mind.”

Tearfully speaking, Broadus said after multiple failed attempts at purchasing Percocet to overdose and ignoring calls from her family, she decided to take an excessive amount of Benadryl. She reluctantly answered a phone call from an aunt before blacking out from the pills.

Nowadays Broadus says she doesn’t want to have a repeat and has used other methods of coping, including support from family and prayer.