‘Thought This Was Nicole Richie’: Tia Mowry’s New Look Derails After Fans Don’t Recognize Her

Tia Mowry had fans doing a double-take after Mowry’s new blonde tresses left many confusing the actress for former reality star and fashion designer Nicole Richie. Mowry debuted her new look on all of her social platforms on Wednesday, May 12.

In the caption, she shared some insight with her millions of followers by disclosing how working “slow and steady” in any aspect of life gets the job done. “The Family Reunion” star wrote while using the hashtag of the word blonde, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish. Slow and steady. 🙏🏽 #blonde.” As countless fans mentioned how strongly Mowry resembled Richie, others complimented her new look.

Tia Mowry stuns fans with an unrecognizable new look. Many confuse the actress with former reality star and fashion designer Nicole Richie. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

“She looks sooo different definitely thought this was Nicole Richie.”

“😍cute….and Kinda looks like Nicole Richie🤔.”

“At first glance this looked like Nicole Richie.”

“She ain’t been letting up recently..love to see it 😍😍.”

“She does no wrong 🔥.”

“She’s always giving what she’s supposed to give.”

Throughout this year, Mowry has voluntarily changed her hairdo numerous times, from sporting her natural curls to wearing protective styles such as wigs. The freedom the 42-year-old feels now to express herself with her ever-changing look wasn’t quite evident in the ’90s when she was starring in “Sister, Sister” alongside her twin sister Tamera. During an interview with ELLE magazine, the actress revealed the pressures she experienced when encouraged by executives to tame her curly mane to fit the societal standards of beauty.

She said, “When I straightened my hair, it damaged my hair, and it damaged my natural curls. Again, there were those insecurities,” she wrote. “In this business, if I had my hair curly, I was told, ‘Can you pull that back?’ On auditions, I was told, ‘It’s distracting.’ “

The mother of two added, “You could see that when we became teenagers in the show, we ended up straightening our hair. It was such a pivotal moment in the series because it was also a reflection of what was being pushed as ‘beautiful’ in society.”