‘Let’s Keep Fighting’: Tank Shares Uplifting Video After Revealing He Is Going Deaf Along with Other Symptoms

Singer Tank candidly opened up about his recent health issues on Wednesday, May 12, by revealing to millions of his followers that he was going deaf. The 45-year-old uploaded a minute-long video on his Instagram page, which showcased Tank encouraging his fans as he also disclosed he’s experiencing other symptoms like dizziness and inability to walk in “a straight line.”

In the video, he shared, “So I’m going through something right now, and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf on my right ear, and I’m kind of losing sound on my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere, don’t know how or why.” The “Please Don’t Go” vocalist added that he had visited every doctor, got an MRI, and received medication, and although it appears that nothing seems to be working, he hasn’t given up hope.

Tank reveals to his fans that he is going deaf by sharing a video on his Instagram page on May 12. Photo:@therealtank/Instagram

“I’ve seen all the doctors, got an MRI and all that good stuff going on, medication. You know all that, but it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same, to be great, to be the greatest, and I want to say that to you too.”

Tank wrapped up the recording by telling his fans that despite any odds that they may be facing in life, they must “keep going.” He said, “No matter what you are going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you. Whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing. I’mma document my process just to show you the fight. Just to show you that you are still in it. We’re still in it. So much love to you, and let’s keep fighting.”

The day before the initial video was posted, Tank shared an image on his now-expired Instagram Story that he was “at the doctor’s office.” His wife, Zena Foster, whom he has reportedly been with since 2005, expressed how much she loved the R&B crooner. She wrote, “I love you babe and don’t worry I can talk louder 📢.”

Tank Photo: @therealtank/Instagram

Other people followed Tank’s route by lifting him in prayer and sending well-wishes his way as he goes through this journey.

“I’m keeping you in my prayers bro and thank you so much for this encouragement! 🙏🏽 Hood will continue to bless you!”

“Blessings, Brother, and prayers up for you ❤️🔥❤️.”

“Heyyyy, sorry to hear your news… But wow ❤️ I truly admire your positivity and your strength 💪🏾 ‼️💯… Keep fighting! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 Much love.”

“Sending you well wishes 🙏🏼 you got this 💪🏼👊🏼🙏🏼.”

“Your words are encouraging! May god continue to bless you and keep you strong!”

Tank initially got his start in the music industry by singing background vocals for Ginuwine on his tour. The father of five ultimately released his debut album in 2001 titled “Force of Nature,” which spawned the hit single “Maybe I Deserve.” Since then, Tank has released nine studio albums, written and produced countless records for artists like Aaliyah, Beyoncé and Fantasia Barrino, and has sold millions of records worldwide.