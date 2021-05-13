‘I Lost My Brother, My Twin, Myself’: Bears RB Tarik Cohen’s Twin Brother Electrocuted After Fleeing Scene of Car Wreck, Entering Power Station

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen and his family and friends are mourning the tragic death of the NFL player’s twin brother.

Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, May 8, after he didn’t return home from a night out, and the following day, his family received the news they were all dreading. After allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident, he was electrocuted after accidentally touching a live transformer box.

“Raleigh Police Department detectives, working in conjunction with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, have confirmed the identity of the deceased individual that was discovered at the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads,” Raleigh Police said in a statement Sunday, according to CNN. “Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday night after he failed to return home. No foul play is suspected in his death.”

Cohen’s body was located hours after his overturned Jeep was discovered on an interstate ramp outside of Raleigh, which was called in previously after striking a concrete basin. According to Oxygen, investigators believe that he fled the scene of the wreck into a nearby electric power substation resulting in death by electrocution.

“He came in contact with live energy within the substation and he died of what we believe to be electrocution,” Curry told the website. “[He] then attempted to try to find a space to hide and climbed on one of the pieces of equipment which was live and was electrocuted.”

“He climbed the fence with barbed wire on top and he may have been aware Raleigh Police had K9s in the area,” he added. “He may have tried to find a hiding spot, a higher spot off the ground.”

Cohen was reportedly traveling with a male passenger, who was treated for minor injuries following the wreck, and the two were said to have left a pub shortly before the crash. Also according to Oxygen, “a witness who reported the wreck told emergency dispatchers the Jeep’s occupants ‘may be intoxicated,’ according to dispatcher call logs.”

Tarik confirmed his brother’s death in a series of tweets shared May 10. “I lost my brother , my twin, myself,” he wrote. “What a great man he was . I’m glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god.”

“From sandboxes to caskets,” he continued. “Lord knows i wanna go wit you . But I gotta hold it down for you . I love you forever.”

The Chicago Bears expressed their condolences towards the family on social media as well.