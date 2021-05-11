‘Wow’: Holly Robinson Peete Blows Fans Away with This Fun Fact About Her and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Karyn Parsons

Actress Holly Robinson Peete is known for her roles in projects like “21 Jump Street,” “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and the NBC/WB sitcom “For Your Love.” What many may not have known relates to a personal fun fact she decided to share online on Saturday, May 8: She and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Karyn Parsons were close friends in high school.

“We were HS buddies,” Peete responded to a picture of her and Parsons in 1992 standing side by side. No one would have ever guessed that the two well-known actresses knew each other, but at last, they met way before making it big in Hollywood.

Holly Robinson Peete reveals that she and Karyn Parsons were friends in high school. @HollyRPeete/Instagram

Fans commented under Peete’s post and were utterly blown away that the two ladies have such a history.

“Oh really??? It’s crazy finding out that famous ppl went to school together.”

“Wow, good memories for you both, nice!!!”

“So y’all was in HS being fine like this, huh? Das craaazyyy.”

“Dudes must’ve been in front of that high school holding up boomboxes like ‘Say Anything’ when class let out… Sh–, girls too.”

“All that beauty in one high school.”

One social media user pointed out that Peete and Parsons were classmates with “Robert Downey Jr, Charlie Sheen, and Rob Lowe and just after Sean Penn. Early 80’s SMHS was like early 90’s LB Poly.”

Peete and Parsons both attended Santa Monica High School in California.

(L-R): Karyn Parsons and Holly Robinson Peete in 1992 @AuxGod/Twitter

One fan also pointed out that Peete, 56, hasn’t aged a bit: “Holly kind of looks like @KELLYROWLAND right here! Peete responded, bywriting, “Awww, I wish,” with two heart emojis.

But Peete and Parsons aren’t the only celebrities who attended school together and made it big in Hollywood.

Other celebrities who attended high school together, according to ELLE, include Zendaya and Gabby Douglas and Busta Rhymes, and Jay-Z.