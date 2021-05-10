‘He Was Happy When I Told Him I Wanted to Rap’: DMX’s Daughter Will Collaborate with Him on His Posthumous Album, Says She Does ‘Miss Him’

DMX’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. is continuing his legacy.

On Saturday, May 8, it was revealed that the 8-year-old was asked by producers to be a part of his posthumous album, after impressing fans with her raps at her father’s funeral. The project, which is titled “Exodus” will be produced by Swizz Beatz and is set to be released later this month on May 28.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. talks about wanting to be a rapper like her father. (Photo: @sonovah_junior/Instagram)

Hillman Jr. reflected on her father who passed away last month from a heart attack, leaving the hip-hop community heartbroken. She told NBCDFW, “My favorite song of his is ‘Party Up (Up in Here).’ He was happy when I told him I wanted to rap.” She added, “I just miss him and I’m kind of sad we won’t have more memories.”

Opening up about her writing process, she revealed the gift comes naturally to her. She said, “Whatever is on my mind, I just write about it,” something that her mother says she got from DMX. “She has a lot of his traits as far as an artist. Writing is easy for her,” Sonovah Hillman Sr. said.

Currently, Hillman Jr. has two songs out called “I Hate Zoom,” which refers to the virtual learning thousands of students had to take on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and “TikTok Kid.” At the moment, she has her hands full, as she is working on almost two dozen songs.

Cover art for DMX’s posthumous album (Photo: @dmx/Instagram)

It’s said Hillman Jr. will collab with her father on two of his songs on the upcoming album. Along with the title and release date of the song, the cover art was also revealed. The artwork is by photographer Jonathan Mannion.

It’s been four years since DMX released an album, and Swizz said what inspired the New York native to get back on the mic is the “Verzuz” battle he had with Snoop Dogg almost a year ago. Swizz told Angie Martinez on Friday, May 7, that it put the “Belly” actor in a “good mood” to see his music resonate so much with the youth.

Swizz revealed that DMX was so excited that they “didn’t leave LA. We stayed there and finished the album at Snoop’s studio from Verzuz.” He added, “He was saying that ‘I just want to get some new music out so I can contribute to this new energy that I’m feeling.’ ”

X told the hosts of “Drink Champs” that his album will feature the likes of Lil Wayne, the late rapper Pop Smoke, the Griselda Crew and more.