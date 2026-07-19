‘DMX Is Looking Down Proud’: DMX’s Goddaughter Paige Hurd Honors the Late Rapper On Her Wedding Day with Emotional Tribute to Their ‘Unmatched’ Bond

Congratulations are in order for DMX’s goddaughter, actress Paige Hurd, who is officially a wife.

The “Power” actress and her longtime boyfriend, Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neale, both 33, married on July 18, 2026. The couple got engaged months earlier in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Images from Hurd’s wedding are circulating online thanks to DMX’s ex-wife of 15 years, Tashera Simmons.

DMX’s goddaughter, Paige Hurd, walks down the aisle to a special song arrangement inspired by the late rapper. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic; tasherasimmons/Instagram)

Hurd and O’Neal’s wedding featured a romantic, fairytale atmosphere with cascading white florals, glowing candlelight, and elegant ballroom décor.

Crystal chandeliers, grand fireplaces, and soft lighting created a luxurious backdrop, while the all-white aesthetic gave the celebration a timeless, intimate feel, according to footage Simmons shared online.

Royce O'Neale and Paige Hurd got married and celebrated the occasion playing Still Tippin pic.twitter.com/AqSADCeGJD — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 19, 2026

The Simmons embraced Hurd as a goddaughter after meeting on the set of the 2003 film, “Cradle 2 the Grave.” DMX and Hurd formed a close relationship as co-stars, with DMX becoming a father-type figure in her life.

Hurd often tells the story of the time X took her and her sister to Six Flags to bond before filming. After a wild trip there and getting kicked out before getting in, they spent the day at a mall and KFC instead. Their relationship grew so close they got matching tattoos of his lyrics in his handwriting. “I’m probably one of of the only children in history who has created and made her own godparents. My parents didn’t choose; I chose them,” Hurd said at his funeral in 2021. “We had a bond that was unmatched,” she expressed. “I love him so much. I don’t have many words yet because I still don’t feel like this is real.”

On Instagram, Hurd added, “I love you so much. I’m so proud to be your goddaughter. You are apart of my world and my heart aches terribly these days and will never stop.”

Therefore, Hurd’s incorporation of her godfather and his music during her big day made the moment more special.

Tashera Simmons, DMX’s ex-wife, and their four children at the wedding of actress Paige Hurd and NBA star Royce O’Neale. (Photos: @tasherasimmons/Instagram)

Tashera attended the wedding with her and DMX’s four children.

“Beautiful way to incorporate her godfather,” wrote Tashera over a video of Hurd walking down the aisle to a violinist playing DMX’s music.

Hurd walked down the aisle to “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” from the “Cradle 2 the Grave” soundtrack.

“Playing DMX w/ strings while walking down the aisle was chef’s kiss,” agreed another fan. “DMX is looking down proud,” added a third person.

Music fans familiar with DMX’s raw hip-hop and deeply personal thoughts, prayers, and sermons about his life wondered what his speech would have been like.

DMX & his goddaughter Paige Hurd. ❤️ A bond built on love and loyalty. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DKMUC9seRA — Truethingz™️ (@Manlike_Solz) July 19, 2026

“The speech her godfather would’ve given … my god,” said one person.

“Aaaaaaywwwwwww just imagine how DMX would have acted at this beautiful wedding lmfaoooo,” another wrote.

DMX died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50 after suffering a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Hurd admitted she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she met O’Neal in 2024, during an interview following the engagement.

After promising herself and her therapist she would take a break from dating while focusing on her faith, she initially kept O’Neale in the friend zone.

“After a while, he won me over, and we have been truly inseparable ever since. That’s my best friend first,” the “Beauty Shop” star told People.

For O’Neal, she was his “lifelong crush.”

The NBA star first introduced his Hurd as his girlfriend on social media on New Year’s Day, Jan. 2025, saying he was “thankful and grateful for the highs and the lows.”

He attached images of him and Hurd from what appears to be a funky Christmas photoshoot with Hurd.

He told People, “Couple years ago me and my friends were talking. I mentioned to them one day I will meet her, date her and marry her. Of course, they thought I was joking, but I was serious — it was just the fact we had to meet each other in person.”

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” O’Neal added.