‘Now It’s Time for Me to Take Them on Another Journey’: Fantasia Shares Plans to Take Fans ‘Into Worship’ with Gospel Album

Fantasia Barrino fans can expect a treat soon because the “American Idol” winner has revealed that she’s going to be making a gospel album.

In an interview with MB Mag, Fantasia shared more on whether she’s done with singing and, if she isn’t, if she has an idea of what she will do next. At the 38:41 mark of the interview, she said, “I can never stop singing because that’s what God’s placed me on this Earth to do. But yeah, the music will change; the sound will change. It’s time for a new sound.”

Fantasia Barrino (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram)

She explained she will be exploring a different sound because God “opened up doors” and “allowed people to fall in love with Tasia.” She continued, “And now it’s time for me to take them on another journey, which is into worship.” The soon-to-be mother of three says the forthcoming shift in her sound is long overdue and says it’s “not the same over there” in reference to the R&B genre in which her music has fallen within. “I don’t want to give all my goods to an area that doesn’t deserve it. I’m going to give it back to God.”

Fantasia did not give an estimated time for when she is looking to start working on her album, but she told her fans to “just hang in there, honey.” Right now, she is focused on delivering her third child safely. A month ago, she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing contractions just six months into her pregnancy.

She shared the news with her fans through an Instagram story, saying, “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.” At the end of the video, she said, “My contractions are starting to come down now. My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

The “Truth Is” singer and her husband, Kendall Taylor, said on “The Tamron Hall Show” that she experienced fertility issues prior to finding out she was pregnant, and that they have been trying to expand their family for three years. The couple decided to rely on faith and let things happen naturally after a doctor misinformed Fantasia about one fallopian tube being closed when, in fact, it was the “other one” that was closed.

This will be Fantasia and Taylor’s first child together. They both have children from past relationships: Taylor has one and Fantasia has two.