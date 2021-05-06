‘It Was Only Right for Me to Pay Homage’: Jada Pinkett Smith Moved to Tears Over Willow Smith’s Early Mother’s Day Surprise

Jada Pinkett Smith became visibly emotional on May 5 during the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” after her daughter Willow Smith gifted her for Mother’s Day a surprise performance alongside a reunion of Jada’s former band Wicked Wisdom.

Wicked Wisdom, whose sound was nu-metal — a combination of heavy metal and other music genres such as hip hop, alternative rock, and funk — was formed in 2002. Jada was the frontman, and the group went on to release two albums, the 2004 “My Story” and “Wicked Wisdom” in 2006.

Willow Smith (right) apparently surprised her mom Jada Pinkett Smith (left) with a live performance from Jada’s former band Wicked Wisdom. (Photo: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

In the clip, Willow recounted old memories of her mom going on tour with the band and explained why she planned this special moment, including the 20-year-old singing one of her favorite songs from the group called “Bleed All Over Me.”

Willow said in a prerecorded video, “I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

She added by telling her mother that she wanted the performance to express “a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love you have given me my entire life and continue to give me. … You’re just always gonna be superwoman and badass b–h.”

As the video ended, Willow then instructed Jada and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to go outside, where they spotted a performance space set up in Jada’s backyard with Wicked Wisdom prepping to play background. As Willow began singing, the mother of two exclaimed as her eyes welled up with tears, “Oh my god, what is happening right now?!”

After the latest episode of “RTT” aired on Facebook Watch, Jada took to Instagram to thank Willow for the tribute. She wrote, “@willowsmith orchestrated a really big surprise for me on this episode as well by paying homage to my Wicked Wisdom days. She decided to perform one her fav songs she would watch me perform when she was on tour with me. My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow♥️🙏🏽♥️.”

As the video started making rounds through social media many fans expressed how beautiful and heartfelt Willow’s gift was.

“Whooooaaa Willow is a freakin ROCK STAR 🤟🏾 What an awesome Momma’s Day gift 💙💙💙💙💙.”

“What a beautiful way to honor you! She did that! ❤️”

“Jada’s reaction to that performance was priceless. Well done Willow 😍👏👏👏👏.”

“Love this.”

“I loved every second of this!! My heart is so full.”

Aside from this episode of “Red Table Talk” being a Mother’s Day special, the premiere falls on the week of the show’s third year anniversary. “Red Table Talk” debuted on Facebook Watch on May 7, 2018.