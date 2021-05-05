‘Always Doing the Most’: Gabrielle Union Celebrates Husband Dwyane Wade for His Latest Accomplishments with a Sweet Surprise

Gabrielle Union informed her millions of followers on Monday, May 3, that she was “finally” able to surprise her husband, Dwyane Wade, with a party to commemorate his recent career strides. Wade announced last month that he was becoming part-owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team after purchasing an ownership stake. In the upload, Union expressed how ‘perfect’ it was to honor Wade with loved ones, tacos and tequila.

She wrote, “Got him!!! We were finally able to surprise @dwyanewade & truly celebrate him & all his accomplishments. Big thanks to @lobos1707 for the tacos and tequila! Perfect way to celebrate @dwyanewade success and partnership with the Utah Jazz!!”

Gabrielle Union surprises husband Dwyane Wade with a party following his Utah Jazz announcement. @gabunion/Instagram

Wade, who appreciated his wife’s gesture, thanked her for “doing the most.” He said, “Yea y’all got me this time 👏 I love you lady! Thank you for always doing the most #TeamOverthetop”

Many fans congratulated the 39-year-old for his accomplishments while fawning over the couple’s love for each other.

“Major! Congrats my brother and your Queen. Keep raising the bar🖤🖤💪🏿.”

“Just love these two love birds , real recognize real❤️.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

“This is so beautiful @gabunion ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Congratulations 🔥❤️I love this couple.”

“Congratulations DWade on your latest accomplishment. UTAH JAZZ, will win it all this year, hands down. ✋.”

Aside from celebrating professional triumphs, the couple — which tied the knot almost seven years — recently revealed the secret behind their successful marriage following their past failed relationships during their interview with People.

Union was formerly married to retired NFL running back Chris Howard, and Wade was married to his high school sweetheart and the mother of his three oldest children, Siohvaughn Funches. The actress told the magazine on April 29, “This is both of our second marriages, and we didn’t do it right the first time around. We weren’t collaborative, we weren’t good partners. And we had to learn and humble ourselves and say we really screwed the pooch on that one.”