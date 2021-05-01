‘Ooh Wee!!!’: Ne-Yo’s Early Mother’s Day Gift to Wife Crystal Leaves Fans Speechless

Ne-Yo brought the Mother’s Day love a few weeks early by gifting his wife, Crystal Smith, on Wednesday, April 28, with a limited-edition Bentley. Smith shared the news by uploading highlighted clips with the singer’s single “Money Can’t Buy” on her Instagram Reel — 15-second multi-clip video — with the caption, “So this just happened 🥶.”

The expectant mother also expressed her excitement and shock on her Instagram story titled “Early Mother’s Day gift.” In the clip, she said, while showing off the detailed red interior of the lavish vehicle, “This man just bought me a god damn Bentley. I can’t even. Oh my God. What the hell.” At the end of the recording, the singer is seen blowing his wife a kiss.

Crystal Smith shows off her early Mother’s Day gift, a limited-edition Bentley, that her husband, singer Ne-Yo, gave her. Photo:@itscrystalsmith/Instagram

Smith later uploaded another video describing the rare vehicle model. She said, It’s the Centenary 100th-year edition. You ain’t just gonna get one of these bruh.”

The Bentley company paid tribute to its founder W.O. Bentley during its 100th anniversary in 2019 by adding handcrafted features — including the significant dates 1919 to 2019 on the car’s rocker panels — to the cars built in the brand’s Crewe factory in England from January to December of that year.

Many fans sent their well-wishes and shared how much Smith deserved that car.

“Congrats lil lady you deserve it👏👏🔥🔥 great Neyo 👏👏.”

“love the way he shows his love with words and actions! Congratulations!”

“Ooh wee!!! Congrats momma you deserve it🎉 @neyo is showing these fellas they need to STEP IT UP!!!”

“Congrats babe you deserve it all plus more! Genuineness ain’t cut like you no more 👏🏼🙏🏼❤️.”

“Well deserved mommy @itscrystalsmith 👏👏 good Job @neyo.”

Ne-Yo and Smith recently announced they were expecting their third child earlier this year by uploading a clip of the singer rubbing her growing belly. In March, a month following the video, Ne-Yo faced backlash for admitting that he refused to get a vasectomy because his wife was against it. Smith wanted to keep the option of expanding their family open.

The singer was being criticized for his former fiancee Monyetta Shaw’s sterilization procedure she underwent when they were together because the former couple decided not to have any additional children.

He told Too Fab, “No, no , no — not getting the surgery. Now, mind you… my plan was to get the surgery, but she was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t get the surgery.”