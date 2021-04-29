‘You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself’: Michael Strahan Reveals His Closed Gap Prank Backfired and Nearly Ruined His Vacation

It’s been nearly a month since Michael Strahan tricked thousands of people into believing that he got his signature gap closed. But some fans are worried that he may change his mind and go through with the permanent fix.

On Monday, April 26, while appearing on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Strahan shared his thoughts on the reaction to fans when they saw that he got his gap closed. He said, “I truly did not think people cared that much about my teeth. I just did it as a little prank thinking a few of my Instagram followers were gonna go, ‘Oh, he’s crazy;’ they wouldn’t know it was fake.” Strahan continued, “I ruined part of my vacation because I was on spring break with the kids and my phone blows up. Seven hundred text messages, four hundred emails. Everybody’s trying to FaceTime me to see and I just ignored everybody.”

Michael Strahan (Photo: @michaelstrahan/Instagram)

And to soothe the minds of fans, the former football player reconfirmed that the temporary gap closure was just that….temporary. “I’m here to report that it was a prank. People still think it’s real.” Apparently, some fans did not think it was funny, as Strahan was even shamed by the gap community. He said he was getting messages like, “You let ‘Gap Nation’ down. You should be ashamed of yourself.” To their reaction, he says, “Gap Nation, I am here to say ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ ”

The “Good Morning America” host did the prank on March 30 in honor of the approach of April Fool’s Day. Some people speculated that Strahan was pulling his fans’ legs, but others were truly fooled by the transformation. He released a video of him taking a trip to the dentist and letting them know that they were the only ones who knew at the time what he was doing because he believed his family, friends and fans would not approve. At the time, he said, “I got to do what I want to do for myself.”

But now his worried fans who preferred the gap can breathe again since he has double confirmed that the gap is not going anywhere.