Michael Strahan Closes His Iconic Gap, Opens a Void In Some Fans’ Hearts

“Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan has said goodbye to his iconic gap — at least that’s what social media thinks for now.

On Tuesday, March 30, the former New York Giants defensive end uploaded a clip of himself going through a dental procedure in New York to close up the space between his two top front teeth.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Michael Strahan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“If I go home and say I’m going to do it, it’s going to be ‘don’t do it.’ If I post, it’ll be ‘don’t do it,’ if I talk to my friends, it’ll be ‘don’t do it,’ if I tell my business partners, it’ll be ‘don’t do it.’ But I’ve got to do what I want to do for myself,” Strahan was heard saying in the clip, telling the dentist that he was the “only one who knows.”

“Here’s the moment 50 years in the making,” he continued before doctors went in to fill in the gap, which is known as a diastema. The former athlete was overcome with joy after seeing the finished product.

Many fans and people on social media were supportive of Strahan’s new look. However, some did express that they still loved his older smile, saying he was an inspiration to many who felt insecure about their grin. One Twitter user wrote, “You did it for you…and that is #1! It looks great but you rocked the gap!”

“I miss the gap. It made you unique and handsome. Now you look like everyone else and that makes me sad,” said another. “Why change something that made you stand out in a positive way?”

A third person wrote, “Yeah but gap teeth kids everywhere looked up to you & many can’t afford to have this done b/c it’s considered ‘cosmetic’ ~sincerely, a kid who grew up gap-toothed.”

Some observers were unsure if the fix is permanent. During a recent episode of “GMA,” fellow co-host Lara Spencer said, “Michael (was) not available for comment when I called him. He’s currently on vacation, and I will say it’s suspiciously close to April Fools’ Day, so we’ll just have to wait and see that megawatt smile when Michael gets back to the show next week.”

Strahan is just one of many celebrities who are easily spotted by their unique smiles, including comedian Eddie Murphy, Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Laurence Fishburne, and many more. Rapper 50 Cent and singer Keyshia Cole both had gaps but ultimately closed them later in their careers.