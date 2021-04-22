‘It Was All Over the Place’: Tamar Braxton Blames Her Mom for Son’s Behavior, Confuses Fans with Photo

Tamar Braxton may have her hands full with her 7-year-old son Logan Herbert.

On Thursday, April 22, Braxton shared a video of her bed with brown splotches in it. In the background, Braxton can be heard saying “Logan” with a light chuckle. Her son responds, but what he’s saying is unrecognizable because he is somewhere in the background. But Braxton, who is filming the video, can be heard saying, “That’s what you get for hiding candy. It’s all over my bed.”

Tamar Braxton (right) and her son Logan Herbert (left). (Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

But Braxton’s son might have inherited the drive for his actions from his mother. In the caption she shared, “My mama cursed me and said”when you grow up I want you to have a Child just like you👀” … I thought “what’s wrong with that?”🤷🏽‍♀️ until…Logan❤️😂.. so.”

She continued by explaining how Logan accidentally let candy melt in the bed. She said, “ He came back from his dads & I still Wasn’t feeling well so Last night we watched a movie..in my room. I fell asleep😩and Logan snuck in the chocolate and I woke up thinking I had an “accident” it was all over the place🙏🏼🙏🏼🥺🥺.. anybody else parents cursed y’all with raising yourselves??🥴🙃…Lord, what am i going to do with Logan 💕he’s a MESS😩😂😂.”

In attempts to further drive the point home that her son was really her child she shared a side-by-side photo collage of herself and Logan at similar ages. But some fans were confused about why she put up her and her son’s photos, because even though they may act similar, fans believe they don’t look the same.

One person said, “Idk why u put that side by side he looks just like Vince.” Other fans jokingly defended Logan’s actions. Another fan said, “🗣️ Logan. Is. Innocent.” Another set of people thought the simple fix to this was to let him clean up his own mess. “Time to learn to do laundry… you’re never too young lol,” a person wrote.

Tamar Braxton welcomed Logan into the world with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert in June 2013. The former couple got married in 2008 and called it quits in 2017 after nearly a decade of marriage.