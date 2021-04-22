‘Being Obnoxious, Being Mean, Refusing to Shoot’: Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Sabotaged Her Own Career By ‘Sh—-ng on People’

Claudia Jordan openly discussed what she felt went wrong in the career of her former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Nene Leakes during a Wednesday, April 21, interview on the “Domenick Nati Show.” Jordan and Leakes have had an ongoing feud since the “Cocktails with Queens” co-host stint on season seven of “RHOA” following their infamous fight in Puerto Rico where Leakes accused Jordan of being a whore and brought up her mixed makeup, as Jordan’s mom is Italian.

When Nati asked if Jordan felt Leakes has become irrelevant since leaving “RHOA” last year, the 48-year-old said, “Yes, she has. “She continued that although the duo isn’t on the friendliest terms, it’s shameful because Leakes played a big part in helping the show became a huge success.

(L-R): Claudia Jordan and Nene Leakes. Photo:@claudiajordan @neneleakes/Instagram

“It’s a shame. As much as we’re not cool, her and I, I don’t hate her. You went from making $5,000 for your first season on a very unknown show. You didn’t create the show, but you were really a big part of that show becoming successful. To go from nothing to something, then to something great and to have burnt so many bridges where no one’s rushing to the rescue, it’s sad. I hate when I see people sabotage their own career with their attitudes or their behavior. On your way up, if you want to act a certain way, people are going to remember on your way down. She shot herself in her own foot by doing that.”

Jordan added other factors that hindered Leakes’ career were her ability to portray herself as a victim despite how she treated others and because she was “obnoxious and difficult to work with” aside from her “charismatic” and “funny” personality.

Jordan completed her statement by reiterating that Leakes’ “difficult-to-work-with” attitude stemmed from her ego. Jordan also mentioned the many times Leakes walked off-set.

“You should know your worth but that shouldn’t come at the expense of s–g on people, being obnoxious, being mean, refusing to shoot. I mean, when we did the show, she would walk out of scenes all the time. And I’m like, ‘How the f–k is she still getting a check?’ I can’t walk off my job and expect to still get a check at the end of the week.”

Nene Leakes Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram

Leakes announced her departure from the Atlanta Housewives franchise last September by sharing a YouTube video on her channel. She initially claimed that failed contract talks were part of the reason she decided to leave the show. Leakes said, “I have been on an extremely, extremely, long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotions flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13.”

She added that although her time had come to an end, she was happy to break barriers. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that open up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all know and love so much [about] reality TV.”

Months following her announcement, Leakes accused Bravo Network executives, including Andy Cohen, of racial bias and unfair treatment of their African-American talent. She also urged fans to boycott the network and shared a petition to expose Bravo’s unfair treatment.