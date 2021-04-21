‘I Love the Way He Loves Her’: LeBron James Marvels Over His ‘Queen’ Savannah James

LeBron James had millions of hearts fluttering on Monday, April 19, after the Los Angeles Lakers forward gushed over an image of his wife, Savannah Brinson James. LeBron initially uploaded the photo of Savannah — who is standing in a side profile stance while showcasing her curves in a two-piece ensemble — on his Instagram story with numerous captions. They included, “You’re simply just flat out beautiful!!!” alongside six heart-eyed emojis.

He also added “BAF” — the acronym for bad as f–k — with a “mindblown” emoji. LeBron finished praising his wife by calling her a “Queen.” At the same time, Savannah posted a similar photo on her story as well with the words, “all these vibes.” Many fans expressed how much they loved LeBron’s admiration toward Savannah.

LeBron James gushes over his wife Savannah Brinson James’s new pic on April 19 by posting it to his IG story. Photo:@kingjames/Instagram

“The way he shows love to his woman 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️❤️🙌🏽.”

“I love to see a black king show off his queen😍.”

“I love the way he loves her. You can just tell how much he loves and respects her.”

“We Stan a Black King loving on his Black Queen! ❤️🔥🙌🏽.”

“IT THE BLACK LOVE FOR MEEEE😍😍.”

This isn’t the first time the 36-year-old has shouted out his wife of almost eight years. In 2019, LeBron took to Instagram to thank Savannah for her love and support. He credited his “best friend” for his success on and off the court when he wrote, “The only reason why I can do what I do at the highest level both on and off the floor is because my best friend got my back regardless the outcome!” wrote James next to a photo of himself and Savannah. “I’m just the car, she’s the engine! Appreciate you Wonder Woman aka Queen ! @mrs_savannahrj.”

Savannah returned the sweet gesture by commenting with six heart emojis. The couple initially fell in love in high school and tied the knot in September 2013 at the Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego, California.

LeBron and Savannah share three children, including sons, 16-year-old LeBron James Jr., nicknamed Bronny, Bryce James, 13, and 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James.