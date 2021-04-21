‘I Have A Lot of Stories’: Serena Williams Teases Fans with Intimate Details About Her Life

Serena Williams has locked in a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports the tennis champ and the television and film distributor are partnering up to create television projects that will debut on Amazon Prime. One of those projects will include a docuseries that will document Williams’ professional and personal life.

Serena Williams attends the HBO New York Premiere of ‘Being Serena’ at Time Warner Center on April 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Responding to the news, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said, “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience.” Reflecting more on her excitement about the docuseries, which is coming from Plum Pictures, Amazon Studios, Goalhanger Films, the mother of one said, “ I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke made a statement of her own, saying, “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.” She continued, “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

In a conversation with actor and producer Michael B. Jordan for Vanity Fair, Williams said the project will be produced “through my eyes and my lens.” Jordan, who obviously knows a thing or two about executive producing films and projects, gave some advice to Williams. He said, “Build a really strong team around you. When you start to assemble that core group, they have to be a reflection of you and your taste and the things that you like. Be fearless.”

Williams will be joined by French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Plum Pictures Co-Founder Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor as executive producers.