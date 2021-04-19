Original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert Lands Recurring Role Alongside Tiffany Haddish Following ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert has got a new gig. She will be joining the cast of TBS’ comedy series ‘The Last O.G.’ starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Deadline reports that Hubert will play the role of Miss May Miller, one of Tray Barker’s mother’s “oldest and dearest friends.” Tray Barker, played by Tracy Morgan, is the main character of the Jordan Peele co-created-and-executive produced series. Morgan’s character is an ex-convict who, after spending 15 years in prison, is surprised to come home and find how much things have changed in a renovated Brooklyn neighborhood.

Janet Hubert. (Photo: @janethubertformyfanspag/Instagram)

Once teenaged rivals turned best friends, Barker’s mother and May Miller get together to play their weekly game of whist as they discuss Barker’s attempts to bring positive change to the community.

After over two decades, this will be Hubert’s first recurring role since her exit from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” During the “Fresh Prince” reunion, which celebrated 30 years since the show aired, Will Smith who played the main character on the series invited Hubert on to the show to talk. Their emotional reunion allowed for a place of healing and apologies for the two former co-stars.

Hubert explained that she walked away from the role after her contract showed that her salary would be cut and that her role would have fewer scenes. The rumor was that Hubert was unprofessional on the set but she told Smith in the one-on-one conversation, “And I wasn’t unprofessional on the set. I just stopped talking to everybody because I didn’t know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me. Because you were Will.”

Smith explained that at the time he was immature and that he saw everything as a “threat.” But Hubert shared that this not only affected her role on the show, but it affected her entire career. “Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything. And I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood, is the kiss of death. And it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

Despite what she says happened, Hubert seemed ready to forgive. Will offered his apologies and assured her that he wants to be “someone who protects you, not someone who unleashes dogs on you.”