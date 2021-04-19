Janet Jackson Riles Up Fans After Announcing Auction of Items from Her Iconic Videos ‘Rhythm Nation,’ ‘Scream,’ and More

Janet Jackson is honoring her 55th birthday by sharing a few pieces of herself with her fans. The pop culture icon is auctioning off over 1,000 personal items, so if you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on a piece of Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty), now is the time!

In celebration of her May 16 born day, the multi-platinum recording artist has partnered with Julien’s Auctions to allow mega fans to bid on personal items, including attire, accessories and other belongings from her personal collection. The “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction will kick off Friday, May 14, and feature a variety of iconic pieces worn in music videos and on tours throughout her career.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Janet Jackson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

According to the Julien’s Auctions website, fans will have the opportunity to purchase “a Helen Storey designed floor-length metallic silver coat worn by Jackson in the 1995 “Scream” music video with brother Michael Jackson, the outfit from her 2001 “All for You” music video, and a Richard Tyler black coat with velvet lapels, worn by Jackson on her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour while performing her hit singles “Control” and “Nasty,” among many other notable pieces. People reports that the haul will also include Ms. Jackson’s legendary black jacket from her “Rhythm Nation” music video, so start gathering your coins now.

As if giving the public a chance to own a piece of her wardrobe during her birthday weekend isn’t enough, the record-breaking recording artist and performer will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auction to Compassion International, a global “child-advocacy ministry pairing compassionate people with children living in extreme poverty to release the children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty,” according to the organization’s website.

The “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” public exhibition runs from Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14, 2021. The auction takes place at Julien’s Beverly Hills in-store location and online during Jackson’s birthday weekend from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16, 2021. Starting April 19, a few of Jackson’s items will be on window display at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London.