‘My Legs Could Never’: Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Flexibility By Doing This

You can call her Mrs. Jackson if you’re nasty! The pop diva and icon Janet Jackson hasn’t lost her magic touch as one of the best to ever do it in the music game. The youngest sister to the pop king Michael Jackson is known for her classic records and impeccable dance moves.

While Michael is no longer here, his legacy lives on, and his sister carved out a lane of her own with timeless hits such as “Rhythm Nation,” “Control,” “That’s The Way Love Goes,” and others.

Over the weekend Janet showed how much she still got it going on by capturing a flick of herself doing a split in some booties in front of a large mirror.

The pop diva and icon Janet Jackson poses in a split. @janetjackson/Instagram

“🍌 Split 😉,” Janet captioned the photo.

Fans were fawning in the comment, section over the 54-year-old’s impeccable flexibility showcased in the photo.

“It’s the witch heels for me. Love her.”

“Oh, ok, Ms. Jackson 😍.”

“Girl, I can’t even do a split, and I’m 20 😩 go Janet!!!”

“The older the berry, the sweeter the juice😭😭😭😭.”

“Janet did not have to flex on us like that 😂🔥 my legs could never.”

“Come on, Janet 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

Janet’s ability to do a split at the age of 54 is a true testament to her dedication to dieting and exercising. She gave birth to her son Eissa in 2017 at 50 and focused on losing the baby weight before her international “State of the World Tour.”

She lost 70 pounds with the help of her trainer Paulette Sybliss. “We were training a minimum of four times a week, and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour. Very intense, though. Very intense training,” Sybliss said in an interview with E! News.

Sybliss explained how Janet needed to gain lean muscle to have the energy and strength to keep up with her demanding tour schedule.

“We were doing three or four exercises with weights back to back,” Sybliss said. “What that does — you would look at her and think she’d done like an hour of cardio with me — but when you’re working with weights, and you’re working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate. But also it’s creating that fat-burning effect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key.”

For dieting, Sybliss noted that nutrition is about 80 percent of losing weight.

“I believe that if you’re eating well 90, 95 percent of the time, you can eat in moderation anything that you want,” she said.

According to Ticketmaster, the only show Janet has scheduled is set for 2022 at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Cincinnati Music Festival. But from the looks of her recent IG post, Janet is getting a head start on her performance a year early, so don’t be surprised if the pop diva busts a couple of splits on the stage.