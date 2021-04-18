‘I Question My Abilities’: Tamera Mowry Touches Fans with Heartfelt Message on Being a ‘Working Mom’

Tamera Mowry opened up to millions of her followers on Tuesday, April 13, about the hardships she’s faced as a working mother. Mowry shares two children: Aden Housley, 8, and 5-year-old daughter Ariah Housley, with her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley.

In the lengthy caption, she expressed how hard being a mother can be at times. She said, “Moment of truth. Being a mom is just plain hard sometimes. Yes, I love it. But yes there are days I question my abilities, have mom guilt, etc. and dare I even say cry.”

Tamera Mowry shares the struggles she faces as a working mom in a heartfelt post. Photo:@tameramowrytwo/Instagram

Mowry added while shouting out all mothers and thanking her “village” for all their work: “Whether you are a working mom, stay at home mom, new mom, mom of teenagers or adults. It’s hard work. Thank God for our village that keep us sane and keep us going. We got this! #momlife #workingmom.”

Mowry’s upload touched many of her followers. Some praised the actress for her transparency and sent some encouraging words. At the same time, others brought up how mothers in general aren’t appreciated enough.

“@tameramowrytwo you are amazing darling. I know sometimes you can doubt yourself or your abilities as a mother but you rock babe! All the other mothers reading this you ladies Rock too!!!😘.”

“Au naturel beaute! Yes, it is hard work. But it’s a good stress. You have each day how to juggle your personal and professional lifestyle. Moms don’t get enough breaks and pat on the backs. But they deserve them!”

“Absolutely! Being a mom is the best but the absolute hardest job ever!”

“You so got this! And are doing fab 😍.”

Tamera Mowry, Aden Housley and Ariah Housley Photo:@tameramowrytwo/Instagram

Earlier this week, the actress shared a video of her going home to her family after an extensive work schedule. In the clip, Mowry is seen being greeted by her husband — who is holding flowers — and their two children. As the video progresses, the 42-year-old excitingly embraces her children as Skylar Grey’s rendition of “Coming Home” plays throughout the entire clip. Mowry thanked Housley and their extended family in the caption for supporting her dreams.

She said, “So grateful to have a husband and family that supports mommy’s dreams. Nothing like living and being that example for my babies. Yes, it takes time, hard work, discipline, following your gut, and prayer — But whenever there’s a will, there’s a way. @adamhousley thank you for loving all of me❤️ #thehousleylife #family.”

According to Deadline, Mowry signed a new deal with Crown Media Family Networks — whose parent organization is Hallmark — last year to star in and produce original projects for the company. In addition to her new deal, the actress also joined Hallmark’s Home and Family talk show as a correspondent. This news came after Mowry quit “The Real” talk show last July after co-hosting for seven years.