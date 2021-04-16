‘I’m Going to the Gun Range Just for Your A–‘: Secret Service Alerted to Florida Woman Who Threatened to Kill Kamala Harris

A Florida woman sent videos to her incarcerated spouse expressing her plans to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a criminal complaint filed in Miami-Dade County earlier this month.

In March, a member of the Secret Service learned that Niviane Petit Phelps sent threats against Harris to her spouse, who was incarcerated at the Wakulla Correctional Institution, through an application that allows for media-sharing between incarcerated and non-incarcerated individuals.

Niviane Petit Phelps sent threats against Kamala Harris (above) to her spouse, who was incarcerated at the Wakulla Correctional Institution. (Photo: The Hill/YouTube screenshot)

In the videos, Phelps spoke to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. In some of the videos, Phelps made direct threats against Harris.

In a video dated Feb. 13, 2021, Phelps said, “Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already. Someone paid me $53,000 just to f-ck you up and I’m gonna take the, I’m gonna a do the job, OK?

In another video dated Feb 14, Phelps said, “If I see in in the street I’m gonna kill your ass, Kamala Harris.”

“I’m going to the gun rage just for your a– until you f-ckin leave the chair,” she said in another video from Feb. 14.

According to the complaint, the threatening videos were sent alongside benign ones that depicted dancing and filming movies on a television.

On Feb. 22, Phelps applied for a concealed carry permit.

One of two photographs obtained by the Secret Service shows Phelps at a shooting rage, holding a pistol and smiling while standing next to a target riddled with bullet holes. The second photo shows Phelps’ juvenile son holding a pistol and target.

On March 3, authorities including federal agents and members of the Miami-Dade Police Department, went to Phelps’ Miami Gardens home to conduct an interview, but she refused to speak with them.

Authorities returned to Phelps’ house three days later after she called them complaining that her employer had placed her on administrative leave.

During the second visit, Phelps told officials she knew her communications sent through the application would be viewable to others and that she wanted to “let the justice system know what’s going on.”

Phelps told authorities she was upset that Harris had become vice president but was “over it now.” She said she believes Harris is not actually “Black” and added that it was disrespectful that she put her hand on her clutch purse instead of a Bible at the inauguration.

Harris, the first Black person and first woman to serve as vice president, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

When officials asked what would have happened if they hadn’t shown up at her residence days ago, she replied, “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Authorities report she said she didn’t have plans to travel to Washington, D.C., but her daughter, who was in the room asked, “Didn’t we say we were going?”

“No, we’re not going,” Phelps responded quickly. She said she had gotten a lot of anger out at the gun range.