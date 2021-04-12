‘My Usual Beach Attire Too’: Fans Hype Up Serena Williams After She Wears This Over-the-top Look to a River Dock

Serena Williams is gracing her fans with a set of magical photos.

She uploaded three Instagram photos on Saturday, April 10, wearing a black embellished ball gown while sitting on a river dock. Along with the dress, she rocked a natural makeup look and straightened honey brown colored hair. In the first two pictures, the 23-time Grand Slam winner stared directly into the camera lens with an expressionless face; in the third image, she looked down at her dress.

Serena Williams (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

“🌊🌊🌊,” she wrote as the caption. Fans who adored the look praised Williams in the comments. “😍😍😍😍 the ring and the dress 👏👏 love your attention to detail,” one fan said. Someone else said Williams looked, “🔥🔥🔥🔥Breathtakingly BEAUTIFUL!!!!!😍” Another fan wrote, “My usual beach attire too. Looking GORG!!!!! 🔥❤️”

The photos garnered more than 379,000 likes and over 3,400 comments. Williams did not say whether she got dressed up on the dock for a particular occasion.

Serena Williams (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Besides being a killer on the courts, Williams has an amazing passion for fashion as well. In the early 2000s, Williams went to fashion school and created her eponymous clothing line in 2018. She explained to Essence that her clothing line was meant to “represent women everywhere—indomitable mothers, daughters, and sisters; resilient businesswomen and entrepreneurs; outsiders and underdogs; little girls with crazy dreams and unflinching women of color.”

When thinking of clothes to design or wear, the mother of one says something about the piece needs to stand out. She said, “I love fashion, obviously. It has to connect to me, first of all. I like things that are unusual, but also a little classic. It depends: It could be a crazy pop of color, and it’ll totally get me excited. Or it could be something fresh I haven’t seen before. Honestly, I can go in any direction. Just depends on how I feel.”