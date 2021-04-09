‘Ohana Means Family’: Tamera Mowry Shares Beautiful Photo of Her Daughter and Tia Mowry’s Daughter Playing Together After a Year of Being Apart

After a year of not seeing each other, Tia and Tamera Mowry’s daughters have reunited, and it feels so good. Tia and Tamera have been trying to abide by social distancing guidelines while being separated, and although they have been able to film for projects like shows and movies, they weren’t able to see each other.

On April 7, Tamera shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter Ariah Housley and 3-year-old niece Cairo Hardrict finally having the chance to get together for a playdate after the family has been separated due to the pandemic. “These two. What an amazing treat for the two princesses to finally get together after a year! So great to see you too sissy, @tiamowry! Here’s to more fun #family gatherings. #cousins,” she wrote in the caption.

Tia Mowry daughter, Cairo (left), and Tamera Mowry’s daughter, Ariah (right), having a playdate @tameramowrytwo/Instagram

Fans celebrated the beautiful moment with Mowry in the comments. One person, using a famous phrase from the Disney movie “Lilo & Stitch,” said, “Ohana means family.”

“Seeing them come together as you said after one year brings joy to my heart,” said another joyous fan.

The photo also settled much of the confusion surrounding Easter. On March 31, Tia Mowry shared that she was finally reunited with her twin sister after not seeing her for a year. During that interview, she also said that it was only her and her sister at the meeting but that the rest of the family would get together on Easter. She said, “I haven’t gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so we’re really looking forward to the weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family.”

But by the time Easter came, fans were scratching their heads because Tia posted photos with her immediate family, her dad, and little brother Tahj Mowry, but there was no Tamera. Later in the day, Tamera posted a picture of her husband, children, and her mother. So it appeared that the twins had separate Easters.

Although Tia did not say much about her initial reunion with her sister, she confirmed that they both cried just as they expected.