Tia Mowry Has Emotional Reunion with Sister Tamera Mowry After Being Apart for Months

Since the start of the pandemic, millions of lives have come to a screeching halt: with pre-planned events canceled and families separated for months in hopes to stop the spread of the virus. Famed actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry are two people that can relate to those families that have not been able to see each other; for them, it’s been about a year.

Tia initially mentioned not having seen her sister in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. She became emotional as she explained how hard it was being away from her family for so long but that “staying in the house saves lives.” Tamera confirmed seven months later in October that they still had not seen each other but that they had started doing Zoom dates to stay connected. She said, “Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening. I mean, we text almost every other day. But there’s something about visually seeing your loved one.”

Tia Mowry (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram) and Tamera Mowry (Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instragram)

Last week, Tia confirmed that the “Sister Sister” actresses were finally able to come face to face. She said, “Yes, I have, I was able to see my sister,” and that they “of course” shed a few tears during their reunion. As she continued to discuss their heartfelt moment she revealed that she and Tamera were the only attendees of their meeting and that the rest of their family would be getting together for Easter.

The mother of two explained, “I haven’t gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we’re really looking forward to the weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family.”

Tia Mowry, her husband Cory Hardrict, her children Cree and Cairo, her brother Tahj Mowry and her father Timothy Mowry (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

From the looks of the photos that Tia posted on Instagram, it seems her entire immediate family was in attendance in addition to her brother Tahj Mowry and her father, Timothy Mowry. The photos did not show her mother, her sister, Tamera or her brother Tavior Mowry, so it’s not clear whether they were able to make it or if they just weren’t in the photos. Tamera posted a few photos of her own with her husband, two children and her mother, Darlene Mowry. It’s possible the Mowry family celebrated Easter at two different houses, but either way it seems everyone had a good time.