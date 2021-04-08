Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Her Quarantine Weight-Loss Journey; ‘ I’m Not Even Going to Lie, I Needed a Little Help’

Singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss is like many people who found themselves with little to do but eat while following stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result for most — the addition of a few more pounds.

However, the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” revealed she is a few steps closer to reaching her desired weight goal after making several significant changes in her eating habits.

Photo:@kandi/Instagram

During a virtual interview with gossip blog site Hollywood Life, the 44-year-old mother of three revealed that she gained a total of 20 pounds last year. She added that since November, she’s lost it all and hopes to lose more. “I want to lose ten more pounds.”

The secret to the reality star’s weight loss? Besides working out with her cousin and trainer, Patrick Dallas, Kandi stayed away from sugar and bread.

Kandi also said she usually starts her healthy eating journey around the top of the year, but this time around, she got things going a few months sooner. “I always do this prayer fast during the first month of the year, but I actually did it for two months. December, January,” she told the media outlet.

Her diet quickly became her priority. “I stopped eating all sweets, bread. I only drank water, no juices, anything, and then I took some appetite suppressants, so I didn’t feel hungry all of the time,” she continued.

However, most diets require a crucial component — discipline — and Kandi found herself slipping here and there. She added, “I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help, so it just helped me stay on course. That basically was it, and over the 2-and-a-half months, I lost 20 pounds, and I’d like to lose 10 more, although I have started back eating sweets here and there, but I’ve got to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds.”

The reality star joins fellow “RHOA” co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore who also have shed some pounds. Both women have gone through some sort of body transformation. “Kenya lost — She’s skinny now!” Kandi said. “Yeah, she’s super skinny. I think everybody’s just trying to tighten up.”