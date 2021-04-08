50 Cent Responds to ‘Snowfall’ Star’s Suge Knight-Inspired Diss Apparently Aimed at 50: ‘Every Now and Then I Get a Hater’

When it comes to beefing on social media, 50 Cent is the ultimate cyber bully and will shut his internet opponent down. So when “Snowfall” actor De’Aundre Bonds seemingly took shots at the rapper, 50 took his time in hitting him back with a snarky response.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent and Bonds both act in drug-related TV dramas, but the difference is 50 Cent was not only on screen in “Power,” he also works behind the scenes as an executive producer. Although Bonds did not say a specific name when he initially blasted the mystery person, the “Many Men” rapper got the hint that he was Bonds’ target.

De’Aundre Bonds (left) and 50 Cent (right). (Photos: @deaundrebonds/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram)

A day after April Fools’ Day, Bonds uploaded a video in which he said, “If you don’t want the executive producers all in the movie scenes all on the TV screen trying to steal the shine from the actors. Come to Snowfall.” The response mimicked Suge Knight’s diss toward P. Diddy at the 1995 Source Hip Hop Awards when he said, “Any artist out there that want to be an artist, that want to stay a star and won’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record dancing, come to Death Row.”

It took 50 Cent five days to respond, but when he did, he did it with a collage of photos of Bonds looking distressed along with the original video of Bonds taking shots. He wrote, “Every now and then i get a hater. 👀note to self, never give this n!66a a job. 😆😆😆 F–k outta here 🚦Green Light Gang.”

50 Cent takes shots at De’Aundre Bonds. @50cent/Instagram

Although 50 cent has never said anything publicly about “Snowfall,” he has sparked drama over Fox’s former show “Empire.” He’s made claims that “Empire” was “stealing [his] sh-t” and trolled them for their decrease in TV ratings. “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson went toe to toe with the 45-year-old actor a few times because of his trolling, and in January 2020 she explained why 50’s comments did not sit right with her.

While appearing as a guest on T.I.’s “ExpediTIously” podcast she explained, “Our show has nothing to do with his show, we’re talking two different subject matters. Then again 50, do you know what the f–k I had to do to get here? Why tear down another Black person? For competition?” She continued, “There are a million other shows you can compete with. And to do that publicly, it’s embarrassing.”