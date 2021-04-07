‘So Messy’: ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Calls Nene Leakes a ‘Giraffe’ In ‘Family Reunion’ Guest Spot

Kenya Moore‘s never-ending “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” beef with Nene Leakes has made its way into scripted television, and fans aren’t entertained.

The third part of the family-friendly Netflix series “Family Reunion” premiered on April 5 and saw the return of Kenya Moore as the cousin of Tia Mowry’s character, Cocoa McKellen. Moore, whose character is also named Kenya and is a reality star in the show’s universe, makes her guest appearance during the third episode of the latest season, titled “Remember When Cocoa Was a Housewife?”

Kenya Moore (left) threw some shade at Nene Leakes (right) during Leakes’ “Family Reunion” guest role. (Photos: @thekenyamoore/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram)

The plot follows Cocoa as she tries out a turn in the reality TV world, however, audiences were caught off guard when Moore’s real-life “RHOA” drama crossed over into the scripted series. While Mowry’s Cocoa is pondering whether she should join Kenya as a reality wife, the youngest McKellan family member, Ami, encourages her mom to accept the offer so that she can finally get her pet giraffe. Moore takes the remark as an opening, shooting back “Giraffe? I’ll see if Nene’s available,” before sashaying away.

Fans didn’t understand the need for the shade and many noted that they wouldn’t blame Nene for taking legal action over the cheap shot.

“The show writers are so messy omg lmaooo”

“I’d sue the show & writers for this 😂”

“It was very unnecessary and I hate the promotion of black women going against each other and making fun of looks”

“Nene finna eat her up”

“One thing about Kenya (Since the 90’s) She stay guest-starring on sitcoms. From Martin to whatever check is written. I’m here for it. #TWIRL”

Talia Jackson and Jordyn Raya James in “Family Reunion.” (Photo: Netflix video screen capture)

Kenya Moore and Tia Mowry on “Family Reunion.” (Photo: Netflix video screen capture)

At the time of this writing, Leakes has not responded to the jab.

“Family Reunion” premiered on Netflix in 2019. In addition to Mowry, the show also stars Loretta Devine, Richard Roundtree, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James. Part three guest stars include Anika Noni Rose, Tahj Mowry, and Mark Curry, among other recognizable faces.