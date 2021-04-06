‘It’s the Baby Laid Out for Me’: Kaavia James Steals the Show In Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Easter Photo Shoot

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s latest images with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade captivated many fans’ attention on April 4 after the actress shared an upload of the toddler lying down on the grass as she and the former NBA player smiled and posed for the camera.

Gabrielle’s initial motive behind posting the photos was to wish her followers a happy Easter. She wrote, “Happy Easter 🐣🐇🐰.” Although some fans sent their well-wishes to the actress as well, most of Gabrielle’s followers couldn’t get over Kaavia James’s “dramatic” pose and kept mentioning how the toddler looked like she’d had a long day celebrating the holiday.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union steals the show in a family photo shoot by dramatically lying down on the ground. @gabunion/Instagram

“It’s the dramatic pose by @kaaviajames for me❤️”

“She is never not a mood ! 😂💕.”

“Shady baby strikes again😂😂.”

“Kaavia is over it🐇😂😂😂.”

“It’s @kaaviajames’ level of drama for me — I aspireee 😍😍😍.”

Kaavia James Union Wade gives her signature “shady” face while participating in Easter activities with the Easter Bunny. (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram)

While many people related to Kaavia’s pose, others brought up how big the toddler’s big personality is. One wrote, “KAV is an entire personality all by herself 😂😂😍.” Another said the 3-year-old chose to be herself the day of the shoot. “Kaavia woke up and chose Kaavia this morning.”

An Instagram user pointed out how much they “loved” Gabrielle and Dwyane for allowing their daughter to be whoever she wants to be. They said, “It’s the baby laid out for me😂😂😂😂😂😂 to cute she has a personality of her own special and unique love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love how you guys allow her to be her❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kaavia James’ personality has generated a massive following over the years because of her distinctive unimpressed facial expressions, which led to countless viral memes and the nickname “Shady Baby.” Due to Kaavia James’ popularity, both Dwyane and Gabrielle expanded the toddler’s brand by trademarking “Shady Baby” and “Kaavia James” in 2019. The couple at the time planned on launching a collection of items that included jewelry, clothing, and hair care and baby products.

The next day following Gabrielle’s initial post, Kaavia James’ official Instagram page, run by both Gabrielle and Dwyane, gave fans an inside look into the toddler’s eventful Easter. In one photo, Kaavia James appeared to have her infamous “shady” facial expression as she plays with the Easter Bunny. In another image she is seen participating in the festivities by running around the backyard and getting ahold of a couple of Easter baskets. The upload was captioned, “Easter in a nutshell 🐰🐰👶🏾 #ShadyBaby.”