Candace Owens Says It’s Time to Pull Kids Out of Schools Because They Are Being Taught ‘How to Hate White People’

During a FOX News “Sunday Morning Futures” interview, conservative activist Candace Owens told host Maria Bartiromo children should not be allowed to attend schools that teach them how “not to be racist.”

After Bartiromo accused schools of “assuming every kid is a racist,” Owens, who said she thinks it’s time to “pull our kids out of school,” said core subjects like math and science are being replaced by lessons that teach kids “how to hate white people.”

Owens continued, “It’s indoctrination that’s happening. They’re trying to fuel race issues in this county, they’re trying to teach this Marxist ideology, and the bad thing is Maria, they’re replacing hard academics. These kids are not learning math and science, they’re not learning mathematics, they’re learning how to hate white people and how to hate their country and this is problematic for the future.”

The expanding use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 classrooms has prompted some parents to file lawsuits against school districts or pull their children out of the schools entirely.

Owens made reference to former FOX News host Megyn Kelly’s decision to pull her sons out of their “woke,” “far-left” New York City school.

Kelly announced in November 2020 that she was leaving the city and pulling her sons from the Collegiate School in Manhattan after a letter circulated among faculty after George Floyd died saying, “White school districts across the country [are] full of future killer cops.”

The letter read, “There is a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn,” Webber wrote in June. “They gleefully soak in their whitewashed history that downplays the holocaust of indigenous native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-white spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against black bodies to keep those spaces white.”

Kelly said the letter was proof the school had “gone off the deep end.” On her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she questioned “Which boy in my kid’s school is the future killer cop? Is it my boy? Which boy is it? Because I don’t happen to believe that they’re in there.”

Owens told Bartiromo that schools are “100 percent biased” and that it was time for parents to start suing schools. “They will win if they start suing schools for this sort of stuff because it is blatant discrimination,” she said.

Last month, a Black mom filed a suit against her biracial, white-passing son’s public charter school after he allegedly received a failing grade in the class “Sociology of Change” for failing to confess his “white dominance.”

Owens added that she believes the Democratic Party is trying to “guarantee that they have an ignorant group of people that vote based on emotion.” She added, “This is a Democrat long-term strategy and it’s finally coming into fruition.”

Owens recently fired back against critics of Georgia’s new restrictive voting legislation, which has been likened to Jim Crow-era laws.

“They’re using language, referring to things like Jim Crow,” Owens told FOX host Mark Levin last month after the bill was signed into law. “Who was the party that implemented Jim Crow in this country? It was the Democrats.”