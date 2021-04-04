‘Are You Finna Be Like This All Summer’: Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Fans Question the Fate of Hot Girl Summer After Rapper Gushes Over Boyfriend

It’s been almost two months since hip-hop’s favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with Pardison Fontaine, and the couple is just as cute as they were when they first popped out.

On the night of April 1, Megan decided to show her man some gratitude on Twitter. She wrote, “Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc i used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY😂.” She carried on those same feelings about her man into her next tweet. It reads, “My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that 🥺😭.”

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. (Photo: @pardi/Instagram)

While many of the “Don’t Stop” rapper’s fans are excited about her new love life, others are not that ecstatic. For many people, Megan is a symbol of women’s empowerment. Getting your own money, having fun with your girls, not caring what men have to say — even if you fool around with one on the side — and she’s basically been living by that. So many of her admirers feat things will change now that she is in a relationship.

One disappointed person who responded to her tweet about Pardi said, “She’s going to start making songs about cooking and cleaning i can’t breathe.” But Megan insisted that she is still going to be the same person she was when she was single. She responded to the fan with an “April Fools” tweet. However, another fan directing her tweet to Megan said, “the way I’m shaking rn..are you finna be like this all summer?”

Fans respond to Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet about her boyfriend @PIMPCESSE_/Twitter)

To try to get fans to understand how this year’s Hot Girl Summer is going to be now that she is no longer single, she put out another tweet saying, “Hot girl summer …but my man coming to pick me up after 😂.” Megan’s rapper and songwriter boyfriend jumped into the conversation, responding to the tweet with a video of the two lovebirds kissing on each other on what looks like a yacht.

ALL S U M M E R ❤️🎱 !!!! https://t.co/KxiyaT5nUQ pic.twitter.com/nvFU3rvdXA — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) April 2, 2021 Pardison Fontain responds to Megan Thee Stallion

Fans, especially women, are worried about Hot Girl Summer not being as lit as it was previously because women know how women act when they get in a relationship. They always post about their men, their relationships typically become their main focus of everything, and they start making love songs instead of the powerful “Single Ladies”-esque songs that single fans can dance to.

And it does not help the nerves of those single fans that quite a few of this generation’s main rap girls are boo’d up. Nicki Minaj has been married for almost two years now. Both members of the City Girls group have men. Yung Miami is back with the father of her child and famed producer Southside. Her group member JT is dating Lil Uzi Vert. Cardi B is married to Migos member Offset, and even Mulatto got a secret bae that she has yet to identify. These ladies who are in love might still pull through with hot music for the single fans, but if not the fate of Hot Girl Summer may lie in the hands of the current single rap women like Saweetie, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, etc.