‘Bravo Russell’: Ciara Captivates Her Fans As She Strikes a Pose and Flaunts Cakes on the Beach

Ciara is flaunting her body-ody-ody once more in a few new photos for Instagram. On March 31, she brought Women’s History Month to a close with three new posts.

It looks like the “Body Party” singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, took another vacation. In the five photos she posted, Ciara is rocking black long faux locs, a tied-up white T-shirt, white shorts and a pair of sunglasses. In two of the posts, Ciara hit a striking pose on a rocky but beach-like area. Her left leg sits propped up on the rocks while her locs fall behind her to the ground. In the other two photos, she props her left leg out again, this time standing in a calmer scenery with trees and water in the background.

Ciara (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

She captioned her very first post, “His angles are always right. 📷 @dangerusswilson” In her third one, she seemingly was still talking about her husband when she wrote, “He got an eye for me😜.” The 35-year-old let her body do the talking the second post and did not write a caption.

Fans and friends gushed over Ciara’s cheeky photos. Slovenian soccer player Patrik Bordon congratulated Wilson. It’s not clear what he congratulated him for, but it could be for his picture-taking skills and for having Ciara as his wife. He wrote, “Bravo Russell 👏.” Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, wrote a comment praising Ciara. She said, “It’s the natural curves faaaa me! 🙌🏽”

One fan commented, “You betta stop, he gon get you pregnant tonight Sis 🤣🤣🥰🥰🥰🥰,” as many fans have joked about whenever Ciara pops out looking amazing on social media. “Come on repunzel, 😍😂” said another fan who was trying to say the mother of three reminds them of the long-haired princess Rapunzel.

Ciara (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

And fans are not the only ones going crazy over Ciara’s body. Wilson is too. In a recent episode of “Level Up Radio With Ciara” the two revealed which five songs remind them of their relationship. Wilson’s fifth song was “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion. He said it’s not only because their daughter Sienna likes the song, but also because Ciara’s “got the body.’

Ciara and Russell will celebrate their five-year anniversary in June. Together, they have two children, their almost 9-month-old son, Win, and their 3-year-old daughter. Ciara has another son, Future Wilburn, 6, whom she had with rapper Future before dating and marrying Wilson, who considers Future Wilburn as his son.