‘Why She Actually Got Muscle ‘Tho’: Zhuri James’ Muscles Outshine Dad LeBron’s In Workout Selfie

At only 6 years old, LeBron James‘ daughter Zhuri has adults questioning their own fitness goals after peeping the kid’s muscles.

The daddy-daughter duo were in the gym for a workout when James decided it was the perfect time to hit social media with a light flex. The topless Los Angeles Lakers forward obviously is no stranger to keeping his physique in rock-solid trim, but fans were shocked to see Zhuri has guns of her own.

LeBron James and daughter Zhuri’s light flex leaves fans impressed by the 6-year-old’s muscles. (Photo: @kingjames/Instagram)

“Zhuri more ripped than me 😳”

“She low key got a glock 40 in that muscle”

“LeBron chill she’s like 6 😂”

“Why she kinda jacked tho,” wrote one person. The comment was met with a response from another follower who wrote, “She got lebron genetics that’s why.”

“Bron genes are very much strong lol”

James’ fans have long adored the princess of the house, who regularly steals the shine from her family during TikTok dances, so this moment was no different. The proud father of three, including sons Bronny and Bryce, recently shared a video of the little one post-dance class hitting a few moves that proved she already has the same drive as her father and oldest brother.

Those following the four-time NBA Championship winner’s season know he is out of commission for a number of weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20. Judging by his gym photo, boot and all, James meant what he said about coming back like he never left.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!” James tweeted on the day he was injured. “I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”