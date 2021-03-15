‘A Kid Listening to Cardi’s Song?’: LeBron James’ Video of Daughter Zhuri Dancing to ‘Up’ Derails When Fans Question If It’s Appropriate for Children

The youngest member of LeBron James’ family is setting social media ablaze yet again.

For just over a year, Zhuri, James’ six-year old daughter, has TikToked her way into the hearts of those on social media as she slays choreography and outshines her family time and time again.

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri sets social media ablaze after nailing kid-appropriate choreography to Cardi B’s “Up.” (Photo: @kingjames/Instagram)

The mini dancing queen-in-the-making recently showed off her moves to Cardi B’s hit-record “Up.” The video of the soon-to-be first grader was shared by her father, along with a caption that reads:

“Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first! 😡😡😡😤😤😤⛏🛠⚒🔨🔧💣🔫⛓🔪🗡⚔️. Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song She would! #JamesGang👑 #ThenItsUp⬆️ @allthingszhuri”

While LeBron is worried about his daughter’s future suitors, thousands of others were amazed how well Zhuri executed the moves.

“Get it baby!!!!!💕💕💕,” wrote proud mom Savannah.

“Yessssssss get it baby girl! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

“Soon as I looked at her face, I knew baby girl had it in the bag and was gonna eat 👏🏿”

Some who have been unable to join in on the ” Up” challenge were happy to finally see some moves they can learn.

“Finally will be able to learn the dance because of her!!! Lol cuz chileee this dance had me stuck.”

Rapper Cardi B also peeped the video and shared it with her legion of fans.

“How is she soo good at this ? This is soo dope .Yes ! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols,” she wrote.

Some of her fans were just as entertained by the clip; others derailed the moment by questioning why a 6-year-old would be dancing to an explicit song, despite the video featuring a ‘clean’ version of the record.

“What? A kid listening to Cardi’s song?!”

“Meanwhile Kulture isn’t even allowed to hear it. These moms need to do better.”

Cardi B and daughter Kulture. Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B says her daughter Kulture is not allowed to listen to “W.A.P.” because the record is not appropriate for children. (Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram)

After dropping “W.A.P.,” Cardi B revealed that her 2-year-old daughter Kulture is not allowed to listen to the highly criticized record.

“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults,” she tweeted. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Regardless of the music LeBron’s daughter is listening to he has made it clear he and sons Bronny and Bryce will be ready to protect her.

“LIL Z TOOOOOO COLD!!!! But I feel u! They gotta see u when they get home!!! Get the scrappppp😂😂😂😂”

“😂 The boys gon protect her fasho”