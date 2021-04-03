‘We Were Baked’: Kelly Rowland Finally Answers the Big Question Fans Have Been Wanting to Know About Destiny’s Child’s 2001 Interview

A decade-old clip of a Destiny’s Child interview has long baffled fans as to why Kelly, Beyoncé and Michelle seemed to be dazed and confused. Now, 20 years later, Kelly Rowland has gone on record to clear the air of speculations that substances were at play during the infamous interview.

During a March 31 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest co-host Kalen Allen asked Kelly about the video. “Now, Imma be honest, you all seem a little off,” says Kalen before rolling a snippet from the 2001 Toasted Media.

Kelly Rowland says exhaustion is to blame for she and group member Beyonce and Michelle’s dazed 2001 interview about being animals. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

During a portion of the clip, off camera, the reporter is heard asking the group, “Suppose you could be an animal for one day what would you be?”

A young Kelly reacts first with, “An animal. Oh that’s hard,” just as Beyoncé interjects with “I know what I’d be. A whale. I love whales. I love whales since I was a little girl.”

While not on camera at the moment, Michelle can be heard saying, “She wants to touch one one day.” Kelly eventually states that she would be a bird.

Kelly’s two sons were hysterically laughing after viewing the clip.

“I promise you we had just seen maybe like our 12th or 13th hour media day; you know where it’s like a whole bunch of press and promo. And that was the 12th or 13th hour,” said Kelly while trying to explain the backstory to the interview.

“We were like completely, I don’t mean this in any, we were baked, but not like baked. You know, not baked, just done,” she further explained through laughter. Obviously just as tickled by the story Kalen thanked the “Hitman” singer for clearing the air.

“Okay, well, I’m glad we done cleared that up ’cause you know it’s always been a speculation for many years,” he said through a Cheshire cat-like smile.

In 2019, Beyoncé also commented on the video. “I still love whales. And I love being in the ocean. And that video was after a 16-hour press day. Not marijuana!!,” she told Elle during a candid interview.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, recalled Destiny’s Child group members being exhausted when asked what animal they would be for a day. (Photo: @mstinalawson/Instagram)

On social Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared the clip that was met with equally humorous comments from fans.

“😂😂😂 finally we found someone asking the right question”

“Lmaoooo yes Michelle said she would be a black panther”

“I’m a little disappointed that they weren’t for real baked lmaoooo For years that’s what I’ve been telling myself.”

“Kelly wanted to be a bird because that’s the only animal who can get her higher than they already were 😂😂”