‘Never a Dull Moment’: Gabrielle Union Shares a Video of Her and Her Daughter Doing Their Makeup Together

Gabrielle Union is having some more bonding time with her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

Over the weekend, Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade both shared a different video of their daughter being her funny little self. In Union’s video, Kaavia looks like she’s putting on a concert just before getting ready for bed. She proudly sings “Old McDonald Had a Farm” and drags it out by singing “ee-ey ee-ey yooo” over and over again, making her mom and whoever else was in the audience crack up.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Even though Kaavia was in the video, the clip Wade put up was more about him. In it, he’s reading her the story “Mary Had a Little Glam” while singing it along to the tune from “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” But he got so into it that he messed up a bit, and instead of saying “striped chiffon” like it says in the book, he got his words mixed up and accidentally said “strippers,” which he and Union got a good laugh from, while Kaavia continued to run around.

Now Union and Kaavia are getting back to having some mommy-and-me time with her daughter, but this time on TikTok. Union uploaded a short clip on March 30, of her and Kaavia pretending to do their makeup. In the first part of the video, the 2-year-old takes a little brush to arch up her eyebrows a bit. They later take some clean makeup brushes to gently brush across their faces. Union tells her daughter to “say Fenty,” which is the name of Rihanna’s cosmetic company.” Kaavia then grabs a pink comb and says “you comb your hair mommy,” and hands her a brush. It looks like the Shady Baby enjoyed her time because, instead of making her signature shady faces, she smiled throughout the video and even said “woo hoo” at the end.

Fans swooned over Kaavia and her reaction to having a pretend makeover. One person said, “She so pretty ❤️❤️❤️. She makes my day when I see these videos.” Another person said, “So beautiful. I bet there is NEVER a dull moment in your house.” With the week that they’ve had at the Wade’s house, it doesn’t look like that would be the case.

Union and Wade welcomed their daughter on Nov. 8, 2018. After years of trying to get pregnant but suffering “eight or nine” miscarriages and failed IVFs, Union went the surrogacy route. Although she confessed she would’ve preferred to carry her baby, when her daughter finally got here she was more grateful to have a child than worried about how she got here.