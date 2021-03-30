‘Get Her In the Studio’: Kaavia James Union Wade Shows Off Vocals to Old McDonald’s Nursery Rhyme, Fans Cheer Her On

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade has one more thing to add to her list of skills: singing.

On Saturday, March 27, Union shared an Instagram video of her daughter singing “Old McDonald.” The 2-year-old sings “ee-ey ee-ey yooo” over and over again along with a few made-up lyrics of her own in between. Right after singing “ee-ey ee-ey yooo” she drags it out for a while, giving the impression that she is wrapping up the song. This leads Union and the other unknown people in the audience to cheer for Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

But the toddler politely informs them that she is not done singing by restarting her song. Her actress mother can be heard in the background laughing and saying “still going.” She captions the post “So apparently I am on Old McDonald’s Farm. This little girl is something else 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣It’s the runs for meeeee! 🎤🎶🎤🎶.”

Kaavia’s usual crowd of fans comment on her personality and her performance. One person said, “She betta sang, I’m not into kids but it’s a few kids I wouldn’t mind having brunch with, Kaavia is one of them! ❤️” Someone else wrote, “Get her in the studio.”

Since Kaavia can’t speak that well yet, many of her fans like to speak for her about what they believe may be going on in her little mind. One fan playing mind reader said, “she’s like who told ya’ll to clap? i’m not even finished yet how rude 🙄.” But Kaavia’s rendition of the old nursery rhyme jogged an interesting memory in another fan’s head. The person commenting said, “Why does this remind me of being in church back in the day when you thought a song was never going to end! 😂😂😂.”

Kaavia has a few other talents that her fan base have praised her for, such as knowing how to swim at such a young age. Last week, Union also revealed that her Shady Baby knows how to play a little bit of soccer. But with such talented parents, it’s no wonder she has developed athletic skills and performing arts skills.